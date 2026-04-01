STMA Football Golf Tourney Sponsorship

About this event
Premium Sponsorship. Signage at Registration Table and 4 Proximity Contest Holes. Social Media recognition leading up to the event. Shout out at dinner. WE WILL ACCEPT MORE THAN ONE. Mention in the game day program.
Signage on the beverage cart - 2 spots available, you may take both! This is an opportunity to advertise on the most popular carts on the course! Also get a mention in the Game Day Program.
Signage at Registration and Dinner, shout out when prizes are awarded, social media recognition leading to the event, mention in the game day program.
Signage, Set up a Table or Tent; converse with our Golfers as they Warm Up!
Signage at the hole advertising your business or thanking your family (if personal donation). Option to have a representative present at the sponsored hole. (May have multiple sponsors per hole). No limit on the number of holes sponsored.
Signage at the hole advertising your business or thanking your family (if personal donation). Option to have a representative present at the sponsored hole. (May have multiple sponsors per hole). No limit on the number of holes sponsored.
Signage at the hole advertising your business or thanking your family (if personal donation). Option to have a representative present at the sponsored hole. (May have multiple sponsors per hole). No limit on the number of holes sponsored. Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
Advertise your business through raffle ticket donations. Gift cards and coupons work great! These may be combined with other donations to create a package or be added to a basket. Please indicate value of donation in the Price.
Silent Auction items will be offered when registration opens. They can be donated by a Business or Private Party. Baskets, packages, and gift cards work great! Please indicate the value of your item/s in the price.
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