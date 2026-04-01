St Michael-albertville Football Booster Club

Hosted by

St Michael-albertville Football Booster Club

About this event

STMA Football Golf Tourney Sponsorship

4780 Palmgren Ln NE

St Michael, MN 55376, USA

Premium Sponsor
$1,500

Premium Sponsorship. Signage at Registration Table and 4 Proximity Contest Holes. Social Media recognition leading up to the event. Shout out at dinner. WE WILL ACCEPT MORE THAN ONE. Mention in the game day program.

1 Beverage Cart
$600

Signage on the beverage cart - 2 spots available, you may take both! This is an opportunity to advertise on the most popular carts on the course! Also get a mention in the Game Day Program.

Dinner Sponsor
$700

Signage at Registration and Dinner, shout out when prizes are awarded, social media recognition leading to the event, mention in the game day program.

Range Sponsor
$300

Signage, Set up a Table or Tent; converse with our Golfers as they Warm Up!

1 Hole Sponsor
$120

Signage at the hole advertising your business or thanking your family (if personal donation). Option to have a representative present at the sponsored hole. (May have multiple sponsors per hole). No limit on the number of holes sponsored.

2 Holes
$240

Signage at the hole advertising your business or thanking your family (if personal donation). Option to have a representative present at the sponsored hole. (May have multiple sponsors per hole). No limit on the number of holes sponsored.

3 Holes
$300

Signage at the hole advertising your business or thanking your family (if personal donation). Option to have a representative present at the sponsored hole. (May have multiple sponsors per hole). No limit on the number of holes sponsored. Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

Raffle Donor
Pay what you can

Advertise your business through raffle ticket donations. Gift cards and coupons work great! These may be combined with other donations to create a package or be added to a basket. Please indicate value of donation in the Price.

Silent Auction Items
Pay what you can

Silent Auction items will be offered when registration opens. They can be donated by a Business or Private Party. Baskets, packages, and gift cards work great! Please indicate the value of your item/s in the price.

Add a donation for St Michael-albertville Football Booster Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!