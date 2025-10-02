STNJ's Holiday Spirits Benefit Auction

Win this Mandy Patinkin autographed Shure SM48 microphone and 13"x19" framed poster from his performance at STNJ on October 20, 2023!





Patinkin is known for his work in musical theater, television, and film. Patinkin's leading roles on stage and screen have earned him numerous accolades including a Tony® Award and a Primetime Emmy Award, as well as nominations for seven Drama Desk Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, and a Screen Actors Guild Award.





He made his theater debut in 1975 starring opposite Meryl Streep in the revival of the comic play Trelawny of the "Wells" at The Public Theatre's Shakespeare Festival, played Che in the first Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita earning a Tony® Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical, and held the roles of Georges Seurat/George in Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George for which he was nominated for the Tony® Award for Best Actor in a Musical. He portrayed Lord Archibald Craven in the original Broadway cast of Lucy Simon's The Secret Garden and replaced Michael Rupert as Marvin in William Finn’s Falsettos on Broadway. He also starred as Burrs in The Wild Party and earned a second nomination for the Tony® Award for Best Actor in a Musical.

He further had leading roles in television shows like Chicago Hope, the CBS crime-drama series Criminal Minds, the Showtime drama series Homeland, and the Hulu mystery series Death and Other Details; along with film roles in The Princess Bride, Ragtime, Maxie, Dick Tracy, True Colors, Impromptu, Wonder, and Life Itself; and voiced roles in Hayao Miyazaki's Castle in the Sky and The Wind Rises.





Authenticity letters provided.

Donated By: State Theatre New Jersey