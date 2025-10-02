STNJ's Holiday Spirits Benefit Auction

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Bid now on this autographed Vir Das Shure SM58 microphone and 13"x19" framed poster autographed at his performance at STNJ on April 12, 2025!
An Indian comedian, actor, and musician Das began a career in standup comedy and moved to Hindi cinema starring in films like Badmaash Company, Delhi Belly, and Go Goa Gone in supporting roles. In 2017, he performed the Netflix special Abroad Understanding. Das has appeared in approximately 35 plays, over 100 stand-up comedy shows, 18 films, 8 TV shows, and 6 comedy specials. He has written comedic columns for Femina, Maxim, Exotica, DNA, and Tehelka. In 2019, he made his debut in American television with the television series, Whiskey Cavalier. He won the 2023 International Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series for the Netflix comedy special Vir Das: Landing.
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Donated By: State Theatre New Jersey
Starting bid
Bid now on this Blackberry Smoke autographed Epiphone Les Paul Special Limited-Edition electric guitar with gig bag and 13"x19" framed poster from their STNJ performance on March 23, 2024!
Blackberry Smoke is an American country rock band formed in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2000. The lineup consists of Charlie Starr (lead vocals, guitar), Richard Turner (bass, backing vocals), Paul Jackson (guitar, backing vocals), and Brandon Still (keyboards). In 2018, they added touring members Benji Shanks (guitar) and Preston Holcomb (percussion). They have released eight studio albums, two live albums and five extended plays. They are the first independently released artist to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country Album charts in modern history. Their debut album, Bad Luck Ain't No Crime, was released in 2003. Their second album Little Piece of Dixie has been featured by Paste magazine and other publications.
Authenticity letters provided.
Donated By: State Theatre New Jersey
Starting bid
Win this Mandy Patinkin autographed Shure SM48 microphone and 13"x19" framed poster from his performance at STNJ on October 20, 2023!
Patinkin is known for his work in musical theater, television, and film. Patinkin's leading roles on stage and screen have earned him numerous accolades including a Tony® Award and a Primetime Emmy Award, as well as nominations for seven Drama Desk Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, and a Screen Actors Guild Award.
He made his theater debut in 1975 starring opposite Meryl Streep in the revival of the comic play Trelawny of the "Wells" at The Public Theatre's Shakespeare Festival, played Che in the first Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita earning a Tony® Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical, and held the roles of Georges Seurat/George in Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George for which he was nominated for the Tony® Award for Best Actor in a Musical. He portrayed Lord Archibald Craven in the original Broadway cast of Lucy Simon's The Secret Garden and replaced Michael Rupert as Marvin in William Finn’s Falsettos on Broadway. He also starred as Burrs in The Wild Party and earned a second nomination for the Tony® Award for Best Actor in a Musical.
He further had leading roles in television shows like Chicago Hope, the CBS crime-drama series Criminal Minds, the Showtime drama series Homeland, and the Hulu mystery series Death and Other Details; along with film roles in The Princess Bride, Ragtime, Maxie, Dick Tracy, True Colors, Impromptu, Wonder, and Life Itself; and voiced roles in Hayao Miyazaki's Castle in the Sky and The Wind Rises.
Authenticity letters provided.
Donated By: State Theatre New Jersey
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