Stock the Cart

Offered by
About this shop
Beans are a staple in many of our manna bags because they are affordable, versatile, and incredibly nutrient-dense. Packed with plant-based protein and fiber, beans help support fullness, steady energy, and overall health, especially when resources are limited. Your “purchase” of a can of beans helps us stock pantry shelves and build manna bags that fuel families with real, nourishing food. These beans are paired with simple, practical recipes and nutrition education so families know not just what they’re receiving, but how to use it with confidence. This item is not shipped to you. Your donation funds the direct purchase of beans that go straight into community food distributions and Whole Heart Health education programs. A simple can. A powerful impact.
Canned tomatoes are a versatile pantry staple and a key ingredient in many manna bags. They’re rich in vitamins A and C, antioxidants like lycopene, and add flavor and nutrition to soups, beans, rice, and pasta dishes. Your “purchase” helps us buy canned tomatoes to include in food distributions and Whole Heart Health nutrition education programs, turning simple ingredients into nourishing meals. This item will not be shipped to you. Your donation directly funds the purchase of tomatoes for families in our community.
Small can. Big impact.
This is the can that started it all.
Canned chicken showed us what was possible when people asked the question: How can we make canned animal protein taste good? It’s a powerful, protein-rich staple that often gets overlooked, yet it can become the base of warm, satisfying meals with the right preparation and education.
Packed with high-quality protein, canned chicken helps support muscle, healing, and fullness—especially important for families navigating food insecurity. Your “purchase” helps us buy canned chicken for manna bags and use it in Whole Heart Health programs, where we pair food with simple recipes, flavor-building tips, and shame-free nutrition education. This item will not be shipped to you. Your donation directly funds the purchase of canned chicken for community distribution. One can. A question. A movement.
Dried pasta is a familiar, comforting staple and a foundation for many manna bag meals. It’s affordable, shelf-stable, and easy to turn into a filling dish when paired with simple ingredients like beans, tomatoes, or canned protein. Your “purchase” helps us buy dried pasta to include in manna bags and Whole Heart Health nutrition education programs, where we focus on building balanced, satisfying meals with what families have access to. This item will not be shipped to you. Your donation directly funds the purchase of pasta for families in our community. A simple staple that brings meals together.
Peanut butter is a nutrient-dense staple and a favorite in many manna bags. It provides healthy fats, protein, and calories that help keep bellies full and energy steady—especially important when food access is limited. It’s versatile, shelf-stable, and easy to use in both sweet and savory meals, making it a reliable option for families of all ages. Your “purchase” helps us buy peanut butter for manna bags and Whole Heart Health nutrition education programs, where food is paired with simple ideas for real-life use. This item will not be shipped to you. Your donation directly funds the purchase of peanut butter for families in our community.
Comfort, nourishment, and lasting fuel in every jar.
Pasta sauce brings flavor, comfort, and familiarity to meals made from simple pantry ingredients. It helps turn pasta, beans, or canned protein into a nourishing, easy-to-prepare dish that families recognize and enjoy. Because it’s ready to use and full of tomato-based nutrients, pasta sauce is a valuable staple in many manna bags—making home-cooked meals feel more doable and less overwhelming. Your “purchase” helps us buy pasta sauce for manna bags and Whole Heart Health nutrition education programs. This item will not be shipped to you. Your donation directly funds the purchase of pasta sauce for families in our community. Good food starts with good flavor.
Oatmeal is a versatile, nutrient-packed breakfast staple. High in fiber and whole grains, it helps keep bellies full and provides steady energy to start the day right.
It’s easy to prepare, affordable, and a trusted favorite in many manna bags, perfect for families looking for simple, wholesome meals. Your “purchase” helps us buy oatmeal for manna bags and Whole Heart Health nutrition education programs, where we pair food with practical tips for healthy, satisfying meals. This item will not be shipped to you. Your donation directly funds the purchase of oatmeal for families in our community. Warm, simple, and nourishing—one bowl at a time.
Instant mac & cheese is a comforting, familiar pantry favorite that brings warmth and satisfaction to the table. Quick to prepare and kid-approved, it’s a staple in many manna bags for families who need easy, nourishing options. Your “purchase” helps us buy boxes of mac & cheese for manna bags and Whole Heart Health nutrition education programs, where we pair food with simple tips to make meals balanced and satisfying. This item will not be shipped to you. Your donation directly funds the purchase of mac & cheese for families in our community. Comfort food made simple, with a big impact.
When you purchase a manna meal bag, you’re providing a complete, nourishing package for a family in need. Each meal includes a balance of protein and fiber. Carefully selected to be both wholesome and easy to prepare. Your contribution helps us buy, assemble, and distribute these meals in manna bags, paired with simple recipes and Whole Heart Health nutrition education to empower families to cook with confidence. This item will not be shipped to you. Your donation directly funds a meal that feeds, educates, and supports families in our community. One meal. Real impact. Lifelong benefits.
Give the gift of consistent nourishment by stocking a pantry for an entire month. Your contribution ensures that families have access to nutritious, staple foods every week, including proteins, grains, beans, and produce. Items that make real, balanced meals possible. This support helps us purchase, pack, and distribute pantry staples through our manna bags and Whole Heart Health programs, paired with simple recipes and nutrition education to empower families in the kitchen. This item will not be shipped to you. Your donation directly funds a pantry full of food for a month for a family in our community. One month of pantry support. Endless impact.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!