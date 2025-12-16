Stock the Cart

This is the can that started it all.

Canned chicken showed us what was possible when people asked the question: How can we make canned animal protein taste good? It’s a powerful, protein-rich staple that often gets overlooked, yet it can become the base of warm, satisfying meals with the right preparation and education.

Packed with high-quality protein, canned chicken helps support muscle, healing, and fullness—especially important for families navigating food insecurity. Your “purchase” helps us buy canned chicken for manna bags and use it in Whole Heart Health programs, where we pair food with simple recipes, flavor-building tips, and shame-free nutrition education. This item will not be shipped to you. Your donation directly funds the purchase of canned chicken for community distribution. One can. A question. A movement.