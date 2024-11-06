Stockholm Nobel celebration with RosettaCommons

Shared room for 4 nights (Dec 7 - 11) at the Sheraton Hotel. This ticket contributes to the cost of a shared room but does not reserve a new room for you, as room assignments have already been finalized.

Shared room for 4 nights (Dec 7 - 11) at the Sheraton Hotel. This ticket contributes to the cost of a shared room but does not reserve a new room for you, as room assignments have already been finalized.

More details...