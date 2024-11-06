Stockholm Nobel celebration with RosettaCommons

7:30 pm at the Restaurant of the Moderna Museet. The restaurant is on the 4th floor. Dress code is business casual.
7:30 pm at the Restaurant of the Moderna Museet. The restaurant is on the 4th floor. Dress code is business casual.
Shared room contribution
$500
Shared room for 4 nights (Dec 7 - 11) at the Sheraton Hotel. This ticket contributes to the cost of a shared room but does not reserve a new room for you, as room assignments have already been finalized.
Shared room for 4 nights (Dec 7 - 11) at the Sheraton Hotel. This ticket contributes to the cost of a shared room but does not reserve a new room for you, as room assignments have already been finalized.
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