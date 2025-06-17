Stockton Figure Skating Club Membership 2025-2026

Full Membership 2025-2026
$100

Valid for one year

Includes USFS registration, testing, shows, teams, competing, voting rights (adults only), Skating Magazine, and club activities.

Associate Member
$60

Valid for one year

Members from other clubs who wish to participate in Stockton FSC activities.

Learn to Skate Club Membership
$40

Renews yearly on: July 1

For skaters in Snowplow Sam, Basic Skills, or Adult levels who are beginning their skating journey and want to experience what being part of a skating club is all about. Includes club activities, social events, and community opportunities.

Parent/Guardian Membership
$35

Valid for one year

Club activities.

Associate Coach Membership
$60

Valid for one year

Required to participate in SFSC activities.

Judge, Accountant, or Tech Specialist
$50

Valid for one year

Includes USFS registration, voting rights (if over 18), and Skating Magazine from USFS.

College Membership
$100

No expiration

Four (4) consecutive years of USFS and SFSC membership, must be able to prove full time student registration. Includes voting rights.

Add a donation for Stockton Figure Skating Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!