Stockton Pride Fest - Vendor Booth Fees

926 N Yosemite St

Stockton, CA 95203, USA

Informational Booth
$25

Informational: For nonprofits, advocacy groups, and community organizations sharing resources, services, or awareness. No selling of goods or services.

Artisan/Handmade/Commercial
$50

For businesses selling products, merchandise, or providing on site services at Stockton Pride Fest.

Food - Prep/Drink
$125

For food vendors serving pre-packaged or prepared food and drinks. No on-site cooking or open flame.

Food - Cooking
$150

For vendors cooking food on-site, using grills, fryers, or open flame. Must meet local health and safety requirements.

Add a donation for San Joaquin Pride Center

$

