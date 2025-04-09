STOL Event Sponsorship Packages with Discover Clarion County

The Presenting Sponsor package offers premier visibility throughout the event, during broadcasts, or in connection with a specific element of the competition. Your company will receive top-priority placement in all sponsor mentions, making your brand synonymous with the area you choose to present—leading to repeated exposure across the entire competition weekend. Opportunities include having your name featured as “(Event Name) STOL Presented By,” “Competition Class Presented By,” “Broadcast Presented By,” or “Replay Presented By,” with additional branded elements available upon request. This package also includes all benefits of the Regional Champion Sponsor level, such as complimentary tickets, vendor space, commercial opportunities, and more.

