STOL Event Sponsorship Packages with Discover Clarion County

The Presenting Sponsor package offers premier visibility throughout the event, during broadcasts, or in connection with a specific element of the competition. Your company will receive top-priority placement in all sponsor mentions, making your brand synonymous with the area you choose to present—leading to repeated exposure across the entire competition weekend. Opportunities include having your name featured as “(Event Name) STOL Presented By,” “Competition Class Presented By,” “Broadcast Presented By,” or “Replay Presented By,” with additional branded elements available upon request. This package also includes all benefits of the Regional Champion Sponsor level, such as complimentary tickets, vendor space, commercial opportunities, and more.
The Presenting Sponsor package offers premier visibility throughout the event, during broadcasts, or in connection with a specific element of the competition. Your company will receive top-priority placement in all sponsor mentions, making your brand synonymous with the area you choose to present—leading to repeated exposure across the entire competition weekend. Opportunities include having your name featured as “(Event Name) STOL Presented By,” “Competition Class Presented By,” “Broadcast Presented By,” or “Replay Presented By,” with additional branded elements available upon request. This package also includes all benefits of the Regional Champion Sponsor level, such as complimentary tickets, vendor space, commercial opportunities, and more.
REGIONAL CHAMPION SPONSOR
$1,000
Regional Champion Package for Small Businesses. 10x10 vendor space. Priority placement as an event-specific sponsor on NSTOL & Discover Clarion County websites. Priority placement in the social media/newsletter thank you the week of the event. PA/Broadcast mention at the sponsored event. Eight general admission tickets OR two VIP tickets to the sponsored event. Display of flag or banner in the spectator area. 30 second underwriting OR 30 second commercial on the broadcast.
Regional Champion Package for Small Businesses. 10x10 vendor space. Priority placement as an event-specific sponsor on NSTOL & Discover Clarion County websites. Priority placement in the social media/newsletter thank you the week of the event. PA/Broadcast mention at the sponsored event. Eight general admission tickets OR two VIP tickets to the sponsored event. Display of flag or banner in the spectator area. 30 second underwriting OR 30 second commercial on the broadcast.
LOCAL ADVOCATE SPONSOR
$750
Increased as an event-specific sponsor on NSTOL & Discover Clarion County websites. One social media/newsletter thank you the week of the event. Four general admission tickets to the sponsored event. Display of flag or banner in the spectator area.
Increased as an event-specific sponsor on NSTOL & Discover Clarion County websites. One social media/newsletter thank you the week of the event. Four general admission tickets to the sponsored event. Display of flag or banner in the spectator area.
COMMUNITY SUPPORTER SPONSOR
$500
Our Entry Level Package. Listed as an event-specific sponsor on NSTOL & Discover Clarion County websites. One social media/newsletter thank you the week of the event. PA/Broadcast mention at the sponsored event. Two general admission tickets to the sponsored
event.
Our Entry Level Package. Listed as an event-specific sponsor on NSTOL & Discover Clarion County websites. One social media/newsletter thank you the week of the event. PA/Broadcast mention at the sponsored event. Two general admission tickets to the sponsored
event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!