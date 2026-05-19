STOLKIN FAMILY JOINT BALL 2026

About this shop
All Inclusive Weekend Ticket
Note: If you prefer not to contribute to Zeffy:
-Select "other" in the dropdown
-Enter "0" or another amount
-Proceed with checkout
BALL ONLY Ticket
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-Select "other" in the dropdown
-Enter "0" or another amount
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Black Party Only Ticket
Note: If you prefer not to contribute to Zeffy:
-Select "other" in the dropdown
-Enter "0" or another amount
-Proceed with checkout
You will receive the submission link after your purchase.
Note: If you prefer not to contribute to Zeffy:
-Select "other" in the dropdown
-Enter "0" or another amount
-Proceed with checkout
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!