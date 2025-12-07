Hosted by

Stone Arch Players

About this event

Stone Arch Players's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

892 E Washington Rd Hillsborough

very large rolling display tree item
very large rolling display tree
$25

Starting bid

This tree was handcrafted by a Hollywood producer for Mad Tea Party an excellent front window display for a business.

Wreath hanger item
Wreath hanger
$3

Starting bid

Beautiful spring-themed wreath hanger for doors or cabinets

Dessert plate and server item
Dessert plate and server
$3

Starting bid

Guard "chainmail" item
Guard "chainmail"
$2

Starting bid

From Mad Tea-Queen of hearts guard

Vase and silk flowers item
Vase and silk flowers
$5

Starting bid

From Mad Tea Party-table prop

Black plastic coat hanger item
Black plastic coat hanger
$5

Starting bid

This is great to put together when needed and able to take apart when you don't.

Sterling silver tea set item
Sterling silver tea set
$10

Starting bid

From Mad Tea Party-Table prop

Set of 2 silver-toned bangle bracelets item
Set of 2 silver-toned bangle bracelets
$2

Starting bid

Blithe Spirit Prop-worn by Madame Arcati

Women's white fedora item
Women's white fedora
$5

Starting bid

Print on canvas item
Print on canvas
$5

Starting bid

Blithe Spirit Prop

Vintage looking wall clock item
Vintage looking wall clock
$5

Starting bid

Blithe Spirit Prop

Print Painting item
Print Painting
$5

Starting bid

Blithe Spirit Prop

Silver-toned cigarette case item
Silver-toned cigarette case item
Silver-toned cigarette case
$3

Starting bid

Blithe Spirit Prop

Silver-toned cigarette case item
Silver-toned cigarette case item
Silver-toned cigarette case
$3

Starting bid

Blithe Spirit Prop

Heavy glass vintage ashtray item
Heavy glass vintage ashtray
$10

Starting bid

Blithe Spirit Prop

Heavy glass vintage ashtray item
Heavy glass vintage ashtray
$10

Starting bid

Blithe Spirit Prop

Decanter item
Decanter
$5

Starting bid

Blithe Spirit Prop

Decanter item
Decanter
$5

Starting bid

Blithe Spirit Prop

Small Gift Box item
Small Gift Box
$1

Starting bid

Blithe Spirit Prop

White dessert plates-set of 4 item
White dessert plates-set of 4
$3

Starting bid

Blithe Spirit Prop

Hanging decorative garlic strand item
Hanging decorative garlic strand
$1

Starting bid

Blithe Spirit Prop-used by Madame Arcati

Decorative urn item
Decorative urn
$1

Starting bid

Blithe Spirit Prop

Wine glasses-set of 5 item
Wine glasses-set of 5
$5

Starting bid

Blithe Spirit Prop

Cocktail glasses-set of 2 item
Cocktail glasses-set of 2
$2

Starting bid

Blithe Spirit Prop

Tea cups-set of 3 item
Tea cups-set of 3
$3

Starting bid

Blithe Spirit Prop

Creamer item
Creamer
$1

Starting bid

Blithe Spirit Prop

Dessert cups-set of 2 item
Dessert cups-set of 2
$2

Starting bid

Blithe Spirit Prop

Flower vase item
Flower vase
$2

Starting bid

Blithe Spirit Prop

Wooden candlestick holder item
Wooden candlestick holder
$1

Starting bid

Blithe Spirit Prop

Martini shaker item
Martini shaker
$3

Starting bid

Blithe Spirit Prop

Wine carafe item
Wine carafe item
Wine carafe
$2

Starting bid

Blithe Spirit Prop

Tea Cup-1 item
Tea Cup-1
$1

Starting bid

Blithe Spirit Prop

Silver shoes-size 6.5 item
Silver shoes-size 6.5
$5

Starting bid

Blithe Spirit Prop-worn by Elvira

Shoes size 9 item
Shoes size 9
$5

Starting bid

Blithe Spirit Prop-worn by Mrs Condomine

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