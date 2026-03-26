State Society of Florida
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State Society of Florida

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State Society of Florida

About this event

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Stone Crab Stomp

800 Maine Ave SW

Washington, DC 20024, USA

SCS Ticket (1)
$30

One ticket to enjoy all-you-can-eat stone crab and more, plus open bar. Must have an active 2026 individual or family membership. If you have not paid for membership this calendar year, you must also add the individual membership below to your cart.

SCS Tickets (2)
$60

Two tickets to enjoy all-you-can-eat stone crab and more, plus open bar. Must have an active 2026 family membership. If you have not paid for membership this calendar year, you must also add the family membership below to your cart.

Individual membership 2026
$50

2026 SSF membership

Family membership 2026
$75

2026 SSF family membership

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