🌟 Sponsorship Event Pass 🌟

Stones of Strength: Ancient Jewish Wisdom, Healing & the Future of Israel

Support an inspiring evening of Jewish education, healing, and connection — while making a meaningful impact in our community.





By purchasing a Sponsorship Event Pass for Stones of Strength, you are helping make this unique and educational program possible while directly supporting the mission of Heroes for Israel Project, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizationdedicated to strengthening Jewish identity, resilience, and unity through education, safety, and meaningful engagement.

Your sponsorship helps underwrite:

• A welcoming, safe, and secure educational community event

• Programming rooted in ancient Jewish wisdom and healing traditions

• Opportunities for meaningful learning, connection, and spiritual growth

• Ongoing initiatives that strengthen and support communities in Israel and beyond

🎖 Sponsor Recognition

As a Stones of Strength Sponsor, you will receive:

2 event passes plus...,

• Recognition as an official sponsor at the event

• Social media acknowledgment from Heroes for Israel Project

• Your logo featured on Heroes for Israel Project’s social media platforms with a clickable link to your website or organization

💙 Tax-Deductible Contribution

Sponsorship Event Pass purchases are tax-deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law, less the fair market value of any goods or services received. A receipt will be provided for your records.

As a sponsor, you are not only supporting a powerful evening of learning and healing — you are standing for Jewish continuity, resilience, and the strengthening of Israel at a time when it matters more than ever.

✨ Sponsor passes help ensure this program remains accessible, meaningful, and impactful for all.

Thank you for your generosity and for standing with our community.

With gratitude,

Heroes for Israel Project