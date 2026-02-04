Stones of Strength: Ancient Jewish Wisdom, Healing & the Future of Israel

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About this event
$
Enjoy the program w lite kosher bites.
Support an inspiring evening of Jewish education, healing, and connection — while making a meaningful impact in our community.
By purchasing a Sponsorship Event Pass for Stones of Strength, you are helping make this unique and educational program possible while directly supporting the mission of Heroes for Israel Project, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizationdedicated to strengthening Jewish identity, resilience, and unity through education, safety, and meaningful engagement.
• A welcoming, safe, and secure educational community event
• Programming rooted in ancient Jewish wisdom and healing traditions
• Opportunities for meaningful learning, connection, and spiritual growth
• Ongoing initiatives that strengthen and support communities in Israel and beyond
As a Stones of Strength Sponsor, you will receive:
2 event passes plus...,
• Recognition as an official sponsor at the event
• Social media acknowledgment from Heroes for Israel Project
• Your logo featured on Heroes for Israel Project’s social media platforms with a clickable link to your website or organization
Sponsorship Event Pass purchases are tax-deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law, less the fair market value of any goods or services received. A receipt will be provided for your records.
As a sponsor, you are not only supporting a powerful evening of learning and healing — you are standing for Jewish continuity, resilience, and the strengthening of Israel at a time when it matters more than ever.
✨ Sponsor passes help ensure this program remains accessible, meaningful, and impactful for all.
Thank you for your generosity and for standing with our community.
With gratitude,
Heroes for Israel Project
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!