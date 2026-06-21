Stonewall Saturday Pickleball - Summer 2026

Pickleball Remix. Games will begin at 10 past the hour to allow warmup time.





Game Play: Games will run for approximately 40 minutes with remaining time allotted for warming up and cooling down. We will be following the Stonewall Pickleball Rules





Team Size: Teams will be 4 people. During the registration process you can indicate the name of one other individual you'd like to be placed on a team with. Following the close of registration our Director of Pickleball will create teams and assign courts.