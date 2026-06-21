a green and red skateboard
Stonewall Sports - Philadelphia

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Stonewall Sports - Philadelphia

About this event

Stonewall Saturday Pickleball - Summer 2026

901 N Front St

914 Canal St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA

Drop-in Remix Play
$20

Pickleball Remix. Games will begin at 10 past the hour to allow warmup time.


Game Play: Games will run for approximately 40 minutes with remaining time allotted for warming up and cooling down. We will be following the Stonewall Pickleball Rules


Team Size: Teams will be 4 people. During the registration process you can indicate the name of one other individual you'd like to be placed on a team with. Following the close of registration our Director of Pickleball will create teams and assign courts. 

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