Stonewall Sports 10th Anniversary Gala

About this event
Enjoy an enchanting evening that begins with a sophisticated cocktail hour featuring expertly crafted beverages. Enjoy a refined seated dinner with a curated menu highlighting seasonal ingredients, complemented by inspiring stories from guest speakers in our community.
Your tickets also grant you access to the North Star Dance Party, an opportunity to celebrate and enjoy an evening of dancing.
Prepare to indulge in a truly magical evening marked by elegance and enjoyment. Your ticket includes a seated dinner, featuring preferred seating arrangements to ensure optimal comfort and engagement. Additionally, guests will receive complimentary drink tickets to enhance the dining experience.
Following the dinner, guests will have the opportunity to participate in the North Star Dance Party, an elegant affair under a “starlit sky”. The atmosphere will be thoughtfully curated to provide a delightful backdrop for an evening of dancing and socialization. With these exceptional offerings, we anticipate an evening rich in positive experiences and lasting memories.
Your ticket grants you access to an exclusive dance party featuring DJ QueenDuin, renowned for an exceptional selection of music that will keep you entertained throughout the evening. Additionally, you will enjoy a carefully curated assortment of hors d'oeuvres designed to enhance your experience. This event presents an excellent opportunity to network and engage with colleagues in a vibrant and celebratory atmosphere. We encourage you to secure your tickets for this memorable occasion.
Gather your friends for an enchanting evening and elevate your experience by purchasing a whole table!
Start with a sophisticated cocktail hour featuring expertly crafted beverages, followed by a refined seated dinner with a curated seasonal menu. Enjoy inspiring stories from our community’s guest speakers while creating lasting memories together.
Purchasing a table not only secures a prime spot for your group but also enhances the fun of the night. Plus, your table grants access to the North Star Dance Party!
Prepare for a truly cosmic evening filled with elegance and enjoyment for your entire table! Reserve a whole table to indulge in a seated dinner, with preferred seating arrangements to ensure optimal comfort and engagement for all guests. As a bonus, your table will receive complimentary drink tickets to enhance the dining experience.
After the delightful dinner, get ready to dance the night away at the North Star Dance Party, an elegant affair under a “starlit sky.” We’ve thoughtfully curated the atmosphere to provide a charming backdrop for an unforgettable evening of dancing and socialization.
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