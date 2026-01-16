Stonewall Sports - Philadelphia

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Stonewall Sports - Philadelphia

About this event

Stonewall Yoga 2026

1906 Rittenhouse Square

Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA

18 July 2026
$15
Available until Jul 18

Alexander Robinson leads yoga in the Auditorium: 10:30AM - 11:30AM

25 July 2026
$15
Available until Jul 25

Mairin Matthews leads yoga in the Auditorium: 10:30AM - 11:30AM

1 August 2026
$15
Available until Aug 1

Nick Raimondi leads yoga in the Auditorium: 10:30AM - 11:30AM

8 August 2026
$15
Available until Aug 8

Chris Beiter leads yoga in the Auditorium: 10:30AM - 11:30AM

15 August 2026
$15
Available until Aug 15

Matthew Mitlas leads yoga in the Auditorium: 10:30AM - 11:30AM

22 August 2026
$15
Available until Aug 22

Danielle Levsky leads yoga in the Auditorium: 10:30AM - 11:30AM

29 August 2026
$15
Available until Aug 29

Nick Raimondi leads yoga in the Auditorium: 10:30AM - 11:30AM

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