Courtyard Revamp

Sponsor a Courtyard Picnic Table
Help us create a welcoming new outdoor space where students can learn, gather, and enjoy time together!
This picnic table seats six and features:
• Durable construction using high-quality recycled plastic lumber
• Maintenance-free design—no painting or staining ever needed
• UV and moisture resistance for long-lasting use
• A 50-year guarantee against breakage
Your sponsorship includes:
• A personalized name plaque on your sponsored table
• Recognition on the permanent Community Partners sign in the courtyard
Your gift makes a visible, lasting impact for our students and school community.
Sponsor an ADA-Accessible Courtyard Picnic Table
Help us create a welcoming and inclusive outdoor space for all students to learn, gather, and enjoy!
This large, ADA-accessible table accommodates one wheelchair and features:
• High-quality recycled plastic lumber construction
• Maintenance-free design—no painting or staining required
• UV and moisture resistance for lasting durability
• A 50-year guarantee against breakage
Your sponsorship includes:
• A personalized name plaque on your sponsored table
• Recognition on the permanent Community Partners sign in the courtyard
Your contribution helps ensure our new courtyard is a space where every student belongs.
Contribute to the Courtyard Patio
Help us bring the new Stony Mill Courtyard to life! Each $20 contribution sponsors one square foot of patio materials, bringing us closer to our $30,000 goal.
Legacy Donor Recognition Includes:
• Name or logo permanently featured at the top of the Community Partners sign
• Recognition at the courtyard ribbon-cutting ceremony
• Mention in press releases, PTO website and PTO social media
Every dollar makes a lasting difference for our students and school community.
Note: If we’re unable to fund the full paver patio, all contributions will go toward an alternative, low-maintenance courtyard surface.
Gold Partner Recognition Includes:
• Name or logo featured on the Community Partners sign in the courtyard
• Recognition on the PTO website and social media
Every dollar makes a lasting difference for our students and school community.
Note: If we're unable to fund the full paver patio, all contributions will go toward an alternative, low-maintenance courtyard surface.
Silver Partner Recognition Includes:
• Name or logo displayed on the Community Partners sign in the courtyard
• Recognition on the PTO website and in a thank-you social media post
Every dollar makes a lasting difference for our students and school community.
Note: If we're unable to fund the full paver patio, all contributions will go toward an alternative, low-maintenance courtyard surface.
Bronze Partner Recognition Includes:
• Name displayed on the Community Partners sign in the courtyard
• Recognition on the PTO website
Every dollar makes a lasting difference for our students and school community.
Note: If we're unable to fund the full paver patio, all contributions will go toward an alternative, low-maintenance courtyard surface.
Community Supporter Recognition Includes:
• Name listed under “Friends of the Courtyard” on the Community Partners sign
Every donation, big or small, helps us create a welcoming space for our students to learn and grow.
Note: If we're unable to fund the full paver patio, all contributions will go toward an alternative, low-maintenance courtyard surface.
Help us bring the new Stony Mill Courtyard to life—one square foot at a time!
Each $20 contribution sponsors one square foot of patio materials, bringing us closer to our $30,000 goal. Every donation, big or small, makes a difference and helps create an outdoor space where students can learn, gather, and enjoy the fresh air.
Your contribution includes:
• Recognition on the permanent Community Partners sign in the courtyard (for donations of $100 or more)
• The satisfaction of knowing you helped build a lasting space for our students and staff
Note: If we're unable to fund the full paver patio, all contributions will go toward an alternative, low-maintenance courtyard surface.
