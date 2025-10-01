Courtyard Revamp

Sponsor a Courtyard Picnic Table





Help us create a welcoming new outdoor space where students can learn, gather, and enjoy time together!





This picnic table seats six and features:

• Durable construction using high-quality recycled plastic lumber

• Maintenance-free design—no painting or staining ever needed

• UV and moisture resistance for long-lasting use

• A 50-year guarantee against breakage





Your sponsorship includes:

• A personalized name plaque on your sponsored table

• Recognition on the permanent Community Partners sign in the courtyard





Your gift makes a visible, lasting impact for our students and school community.