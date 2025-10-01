Stony Mill Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization

Stony Mill Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization

Courtyard Revamp

Hex Table item
Hex Table
$1,299

Sponsor a Courtyard Picnic Table


Help us create a welcoming new outdoor space where students can learn, gather, and enjoy time together!


This picnic table seats six and features:
• Durable construction using high-quality recycled plastic lumber
• Maintenance-free design—no painting or staining ever needed
• UV and moisture resistance for long-lasting use
• A 50-year guarantee against breakage


Your sponsorship includes:
• A personalized name plaque on your sponsored table
• Recognition on the permanent Community Partners sign in the courtyard


Your gift makes a visible, lasting impact for our students and school community.

Wheelchair Accessible - Hex Table item
Wheelchair Accessible - Hex Table
$1,200

Sponsor an ADA-Accessible Courtyard Picnic Table


Help us create a welcoming and inclusive outdoor space for all students to learn, gather, and enjoy!


This large, ADA-accessible table accommodates one wheelchair and features:
• High-quality recycled plastic lumber construction
• Maintenance-free design—no painting or staining required
• UV and moisture resistance for lasting durability
• A 50-year guarantee against breakage


Your sponsorship includes:
• A personalized name plaque on your sponsored table
• Recognition on the permanent Community Partners sign in the courtyard


Your contribution helps ensure our new courtyard is a space where every student belongs.





Legacy Donor item
Legacy Donor
$5,000

Contribute to the Courtyard Patio


Help us bring the new Stony Mill Courtyard to life! Each $20 contribution sponsors one square foot of patio materials, bringing us closer to our $30,000 goal.


Legacy Donor Recognition Includes:
• Name or logo permanently featured at the top of the Community Partners sign
• Recognition at the courtyard ribbon-cutting ceremony
• Mention in press releases, PTO website and PTO social media


Every dollar makes a lasting difference for our students and school community.


Note: If we’re unable to fund the full paver patio, all contributions will go toward an alternative, low-maintenance courtyard surface.

Gold Partner item
Gold Partner
$2,500

Contribute to the Courtyard Patio


Note: If we’re unable to fund the full paver patio, all contributions will go toward an alternative, low-maintenance courtyard surface.

Silver Partner item
Silver Partner
$1,000

Contribute to the Courtyard Patio


Note: If we’re unable to fund the full paver patio, all contributions will go toward an alternative, low-maintenance courtyard surface.

Bronze Partner item
Bronze Partner
$500

Contribute to the Courtyard Patio


Note: If we’re unable to fund the full paver patio, all contributions will go toward an alternative, low-maintenance courtyard surface.

Community Supporter item
Community Supporter
$100

Contribute to the Courtyard Patio


$20/sq ft Patio Contributions item
$20/sq ft Patio Contributions
$20

Contribute to the Courtyard Patio


