STOP Echo Canyon Luxury Resort — Silent Auction

This metal-printed photograph captures the Milky Way above the Kane Creek property. Made and donated by local Moab Artist Amy Johnson.
Printed on reflective aluminum, the surface gives the piece depth and luminosity that doesn’t translate in pictures —it's breathtakingly vivid and striking in person.
NOTE: If the Echo Canyon development is built, this starry night-sky view will be permanently altered. The light pollution from a 500+ unit luxury resort means the Milky Way will never be visible here in this form again. Lets protect the wild places that define our home!
$150
Huge thank you to Amy for her ongoing support in the long effort to stop the Kane Creek / Echo Canyon Luxury Resort. Consider supporting her work and follow her on Instagram @AmyJohnsonPhotography
This imported four-piece set of handmade pottery was created by Mexican ceramic artist Ana Martínez.
Each face vessel has its own shape, tone, and personality, reflecting the one-of-a-kind nature of beautiful handmade work.
Not ready to adopt all four faces? Team up with friends and split the set!
Generously donated by Matthew Thomas and Megan Burch.
Walk your pup in style! These vibrant, handmade dog collars were imported from Oaxaca. Each collar features a unique woven pattern so no two are alike.
Generously donated by Matthew Thomas and Megan Burch. Thank you!
This locally handmade ceramic mug was created by Moab artist Amy Johnson and features the Kane Creek Development Watch logo on one side and a cottonwood tree on the other.
A one of a kind with it's own unique shape and finish. A perfect way to support community resistance while sipping your morning coffee!!
This authentic 59-gallon oak wine barrel was handmade and previously used by a winery before being generously donated by Northeast Barrel Company. The staves show the warm tones and character that come from years of wine aging. Ideal for décor, planters, DIY projects, or rustic display.
Estimated Value: $120–$150
Thank you to Northeast Barrel Company for this generous donation that helps fuel our community’s efforts to defend local democracy!
.Local Moab artist Molly Stevens is offering a fully custom double/queen-sized quilt. You will work directly with Molly to choose the overall color palette and design direction. The final piece will be one-of-a-kind, made specifically for you or a very special someone in your life!
$800
Delivery window: March–June 2026
Photos shown are examples of Molly’s past work — your quilt will be custom.
Shoutout to Molly for supporting this cause all the way from the Netherlands!
Check out more of her work here:
https://photos.app.goo.gl/pPWAx1foAqwRUuey7
Local Moab artist Molly Stevens is offering a fully custom double/queen-sized quilt. You will work directly with Molly to choose the overall color palette and design direction. The final piece will be one-of-a-kind, made specifically for you or a special little someone.
Delivery window: March–June 2026
Images are examples of Molly’s style — your quilt will be fully custom.
Think of the fishies!
This original paper mache fish sculpture was handmade by local artist KC Kerr. Built from layered newspaper and mixed materials.
This piece has a bold, playful presence and a surprising amount of detail. A quirky and original one-off work of art that is sure to bring character and humor to your space.
A stunning metal print by Moab photographer and fellow KCDW organizer Zach Cooley.
This print captures the moon meticulously framed within brilliant red rock spires of the Moab desert. The aluminum printing brings an intensity to the colors and detail that feels almost unreal in person.
$230
Shoutout to Zach for his ongoing support in this fight. Show him some love and follow him on IG: @zachcooleyphoto
This is the 3rd version on Antonio's most popular painting to date. Each version is different.
Antonio strives to find remote mesas and canyons where tumbleweeds leave more footprints than people. where rolling red sand dunes glisten miles ahead in the distance with a promise of repose and tranquility. He hopes his paintings free you from concern and transports you to such places once you return home.
A beautifully crafted custom frame — built by the artist — is included.
20x20
Value: $3,000
Huge thank you to Tamar and Antonio for this gracious donation.
This beautifully detailed 9"x12” print features the Evening Primrose, a common desert flower found throughout the canyon country of Southeast Utah. Originally painted during Samantha Zim’s time as an Artist in the Parks, the piece captures the delicate color, texture, and resilience of native desert plants against the red-rock landscape.
A vibrant and elegant botanical artwork from a local artist deeply connected to this region.
Value: $45
Huge thank you to Samantha Zim's ongoing support of the effort to protect Kane Creek.
This 9"x12" signed and framed print of Henry Barker’s original color pencil drawing, Rim Trail, captures a vibrant view along the Moab Rim Trail overlooking Kane Creek Road and the Colorado River corridor. Warm golden sandstone, desert plants, pockets of shadow, and dramatic cloud formations create a dynamic and intimate portrait of the landscape we are fighting to protect.
Originally drawn in 2023, the piece reflects Henry’s deep connection to the Moab area.
Framed, ready to hang.
Value: $100
Huge thank you to Henry Barker for supporting the protection of Kane Creek and donating this beautiful work.
This vibrant framed landscape print features a bold, high-contrast composition in rich reds, yellows, and greens. The piece depicts a rolling, shrub-covered hillside under shifting desert skies, rendered in a graphic style that feels both retro and modern. The strong color palette makes it a striking statement piece for any room.
31"x12.5"
Beautifully framed in a simple black frame and ready to hang.
Huge thank you to Gordon and Lissa for generously donating this artwork to support the protection of Kane Creek.
This signed print features an adobe-style Southwestern building with rich golds, deep shadows, and textured painterly detail. The bright desert light and bold color palette evoke the warmth, architecture, and spirit of Taos.
The print comes matted and ready to frame.
16"x16"
Huge thank you to Gordon and Lissa for generously donating this artwork in support of protecting Kane Creek.
