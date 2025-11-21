STOP Echo Canyon Luxury Resort — Silent Auction

This metal-printed photograph captures the Milky Way above the Kane Creek property. Made and donated by local Moab Artist Amy Johnson.





Printed on reflective aluminum, the surface gives the piece depth and luminosity that doesn’t translate in pictures —it's breathtakingly vivid and striking in person.





NOTE: If the Echo Canyon development is built, this starry night-sky view will be permanently altered. The light pollution from a 500+ unit luxury resort means the Milky Way will never be visible here in this form again. Lets protect the wild places that define our home!





Retail Value:

$150





Huge thank you to Amy for her ongoing support in the long effort to stop the Kane Creek / Echo Canyon Luxury Resort. Consider supporting her work and follow her on Instagram @AmyJohnsonPhotography