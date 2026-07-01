Stop Human Trafficking Super Bowl Freedom Trip

About this event
Price includes comprehensive human trafficking awareness training; materials for distribution; shared lodging at LA hotel (transportation and meals not included). $350 Deposit due upon registration, then a $349 remaining balance is due by 1/20/27.
Price includes comprehensive human trafficking awareness training; materials for distribution; shared lodging at LA hotel (transportation and meals not included). $699 deposit due upon registration, with ticket being paid in full.
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