A large red "STOP" with a handprint in the "O" is superimposed over a crowd of people in front of SoFi Stadium.
New Life Church

Hosted by

New Life Church

About this event

Stop Human Trafficking Super Bowl Freedom Trip

1001 S Stadium Dr

Inglewood, CA 90301, USA

Freedom Trip w/ Deposit & Pay Later ($350 Now / $349 Later)
$350

Price includes comprehensive human trafficking awareness training; materials for distribution; shared lodging at LA hotel (transportation and meals not included). $350 Deposit due upon registration, then a $349 remaining balance is due by 1/20/27.

Freedom Trip Paid In Full ($699 Now / $0 Later)
$699

Price includes comprehensive human trafficking awareness training; materials for distribution; shared lodging at LA hotel (transportation and meals not included). $699 deposit due upon registration, with ticket being paid in full.

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