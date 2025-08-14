Hosted by

WOMEN'S COUNCIL OF REALTORS PENSCOLA BAY AREA, INC.

About this event

Stop Playing Small- AI Training

1897 Cypress St

Pensacola, FL 32502, USA

Member Pricing
$25

Women’s Council of Realtors® (WCR) members enjoy exclusive discounted access to this high-energy AI workshop. Your $25 ticket includes the full training, hands-on learning with your own device, lunch, and the chance to connect with other ambitious real estate professionals. One of the many perks of being a WCR Member — premium education at a fraction of the price.

Guest Pricing
$40

Not a WCR member yet? You’re invited as our Guest to experience the same powerful AI training for $40. Your ticket includes lunch, networking, and actionable strategies you can put to work right away. You’ll also see first-hand how WCR membership can open the door to exclusive discounts, resources, and connections to grow your business.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!