Providence Liberation Center

Providence Liberation Center

Stop Starving Gaza! Ride the bus from Providence to the mass march in New York

39 Haskins St

Providence, RI 02903, USA

Full price ticket
$65

Covers the cost of your own ticket on the bus.

Solidarity Ticket
$130

Covers the cost of your ticket and someone else's ticket who cannot pay.

Half price ticket
$32.50

Select this ticket if you are able to cover at least half of the cost of your ticket. Add an additional donation below if you can pay between $33-64

Subsidized ticket
Free

Select this ticket if you can cover the cost of up to half your ticket, or are not able to pay but want to take the bus. Donate below if you can pay between $1-32

Add a donation for Providence Liberation Center

$

