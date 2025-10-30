Stop The Judgment Project - Comedy for a Cause Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Pittsburgh Steelers #90
Framed + Signed with Commemorative Photos
Starting bid
Pittsburgh Pirates #72 Signed Jersey
Starting bid
Pittsburgh Penguins #17 Signed Home Jersey
Starting bid
Brand: Frost and Company
Metal: Sterling Silver
Stone: 4.7 Ct Citrine, .05 Ct Peridot
Starting bid
Includes: 4 Hour Sailboat Sunset Cruise for up to 6 adults + 4 luxury beach towels and sunscreen package
Starting bid
Includes: 1 Night Stay at The Oaklander Hotel, 4 Tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve", and $100 to Il Pizzaiolo
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!