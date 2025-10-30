Hosted by

Stop The Judgment Project

Stop The Judgment Project - Comedy for a Cause Auction

Autographed Jersey: TJ Watt
Pittsburgh Steelers #90
Framed + Signed with Commemorative Photos

Autographed Jersey: Isaac Mattson
Pittsburgh Pirates #72 Signed Jersey

Autographed Jersey: Bryan Rust
Pittsburgh Penguins #17 Signed Home Jersey

4 Carat Citrine Sterling Silver Ring
Brand: Frost and Company
Metal: Sterling Silver
Stone: 4.7 Ct Citrine, .05 Ct Peridot

Sunset Day On Lake Erie
Includes: 4 Hour Sailboat Sunset Cruise for up to 6 adults + 4 luxury beach towels and sunscreen package

Lavish Pittsburgh Staycation
Includes: 1 Night Stay at The Oaklander Hotel, 4 Tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve", and $100 to Il Pizzaiolo

