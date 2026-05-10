stop the Silence Foundation inc

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stop the Silence Foundation inc

About this event

Stop the Silence Sponsors

CORE SPONSOR item
CORE SPONSOR
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

(Top Tier Visibility + VIP Experience)


  • Prominent logo placement on flyers distributed across East Idaho
  • Logo featured on co-branded marketing materials
  • Brand exposure through print and social media campaigns
  • Business featured in event slideshow
  • Opportunity to reach a diverse, community-driven audience


VIP Experience Includes:


30-minute early VIP access to the event

Reserved table for 10 guests

Includes appetizers, dinner, and drinks

Table signage + space for business marketing materials


Added Value:


10 Tier 2 raffle tickets


GOLD SPONSOR item
GOLD SPONSOR
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Logo placement on event flyers across East Idaho

Brand exposure through print and social media

Business featured in event slideshow


Event Experience Includes:


Reserved table for 10 guests

Includes appetizers, dinner, and drinks

Table signage + space for business materials


Added Value:


5 Tier 1 raffle tickets

5 Tier 2 raffle tickets



SILVER SPONSOR item
SILVER SPONSOR
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
  • Logo placement on co-branded marketing materials
  • Brand exposure through print and social media
  • Business featured in event slideshow
  • Opportunity to connect with a diverse audience


Event Experience Includes:


5 event tickets (includes dinner & drinks)

Table signage + space for business materials


Added Value:


5 Tier 1 raffle tickets


BRONZE SPONSOR item
BRONZE SPONSOR
$550
This is a group ticket, it includes 500 tickets
  • Logo placement on co-branded marketing materials
  • Brand exposure through social media
  • Business featured in event slideshow


Event Experience Includes:


4 event tickets (includes dinner & drinks)


Added Value:


4 Tier 1 raffle tickets

 Raffle Donations


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