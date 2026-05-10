Stop the Silence Sponsors

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About this event
(Top Tier Visibility + VIP Experience)
VIP Experience Includes:
30-minute early VIP access to the event
Reserved table for 10 guests
Includes appetizers, dinner, and drinks
Table signage + space for business marketing materials
Added Value:
10 Tier 2 raffle tickets
Logo placement on event flyers across East Idaho
Brand exposure through print and social media
Business featured in event slideshow
Event Experience Includes:
Reserved table for 10 guests
Includes appetizers, dinner, and drinks
Table signage + space for business materials
Added Value:
5 Tier 1 raffle tickets
5 Tier 2 raffle tickets
Event Experience Includes:
5 event tickets (includes dinner & drinks)
Table signage + space for business materials
Added Value:
5 Tier 1 raffle tickets
Event Experience Includes:
4 event tickets (includes dinner & drinks)
Added Value:
4 Tier 1 raffle tickets
Raffle Donations
$
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