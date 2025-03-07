2nd Annual "Stop Throwing Rocks at the Chain Gang" Youth Summit

Focus: Driving transformative change.
Benefits:
Naming rights for a key summit workshop or session.
Opportunity to provide mentorship or skills-building sessions.
Prominent logo placement on all summit materials and website.
Exclusive access to a post-summit impact report.
"The Bridge Builder" Level Sponsor
$5,000
Focus: Fostering connections and community.
Benefits:
Sponsorship of networking events or interactive sessions.
Opportunity to connect with youth attendees and community leaders.
Recognition as a partner in building positive relationships.
Social media spotlight and dedicated blog post.
Logo placement on summit materials and website.
"The Empowerment Champion" Level Sponsor
$2,500
Focus: Supporting youth leadership and potential.
Benefits:
Sponsorship of scholarships or grants for youth participants.
Opportunity to present awards or recognize youth achievements.
Branding on youth-focused materials and activities.
Inclusion in press releases and media coverage.
Logo placement on summit materials and website.
"The Future Shaper" Level Sponsor
$1,500
Focus: Long term investment in the youths' futures.
Benefits:
Sponsoring follow up programs, or continued mentorship programs after the summit.
Being able to provide materials, or tools to the youths that they can continue to use after the summit.
Being included in any long-term impact reports.
Logo placement on materials and website.
"The Community Anchor" Level Sponsor
$750
Focus: Reinforcing local support.
Benefits:
Sponsoring local area transportation for attendees.
Sponsoring meals, or refreshments that are sourced from local businesses.
Being recognized as a key local support structure.
