Storehouses of the Kingdom

Offered by

Storehouses of the Kingdom

About the memberships

Storehouse Resources Access

Basic Access
$5

No expiration

We want everyone to have access to our resources, so we simply ask for a basic $5 donation to support the upkeep of the ministry and website! However, you can choose $0 at the custom rate below if you do not wish to donate.

Kingdom Steward
$10

Renews monthly

For $10 a month, you can do so much to help us advance the kingdom! You'll gain everything in basic, but simply give more towards the cause.

Kingdom Builder
$100

Renews monthly

For $100 a month, you can do so much to help us advance the kingdom! You'll gain everything in basic, but simply give more towards the cause.

For His Glory!
$1,000

Renews monthly

We are so thankful for your $1,000/month donation. These donations go directly towards the building of storehouse buildings, buying land, equipping believers and leaders, and more!

Give What You CAN!
Pay what you can

No expiration

Whatever amount—the kingdom will certainly advance with it! Even if it's $0!!

Add a donation for Storehouses of the Kingdom

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!