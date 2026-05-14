Stories that Connect Us Silent Auction

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Filled with engaging tools and materials that spark imagination and playful learning. The basket includes:
This package is perfect for young creators ready to explore, build, and express themselves.
Value $99
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Botan Calrose Rice 5 lbs, KPOP Demon Hunter Ramen, Soy Sauce, Snack, Kids Chopsticks
Value $30
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For Mama, enjoy meaningful touches that inspire reflection and style: a set of three Blessings books, one to keep and two to share with friends, paired with a chic Byrd headband with a twist and a delicate New Moon necklace from Charmed 33 Boutique.
For your mini, savor cozy, heart‑melting moments together with the Alaska’s Animals board book, a soft and stylish Zara baby sweater (12–18 months), and an adorable DKNY 2‑piece leaf‑pattern set (6 months), perfect for everyday comfort and charm.
Value $143
Starting bid
Enjoy the seasonal blooms, peaceful walking paths, and vibrant exhibits with this four-pack of tickets to the Denver Botanic Gardens. Value $73
Starting bid
Create unforgettable family memories with four admission tickets to the Children's Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus. Kids can climb, build, splash, explore, and imagine through hands-on exhibits designed to inspire creativity and curiosity. These four tickets are for $1 admission.
General Admission is $20 each. Value $80
Starting bid
Asian Girl Power Sweatshirt by DOKB Studio
Size: 4T
Value $20
Starting bid
Asian Girl Power Sweatshirt by DOKB Studio
Size: 6-8 Youth
Value $20
Starting bid
The Joeydolls' Indian Cultural Collection celebrates the vibrant Indian heritage, festivals, and identity. Whether you're celebrating Diwali, Holi, Raksha Bandhan, or simply sharing your roots, this youth shirt is made to spark joy, connection, and cultural pride for kids and families everywhere.
Value $22
Starting bid
Celebrate heritage and pride with the Proudly Asian Kids T-Shirt. Made from ultra-soft cotton with a hint of stretch, this limited edition tee keeps your little one comfortable while honoring their cultural identity.
Value $22
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Enjoy three Paper Pie Hard Back Books: Caring for Pets, Stellarphant, Dinosaur Who Stayed Indoors!
Value $40
Starting bid
36 oz bag of Boyers Ground Coffee: Rocky Mountain Thunder "Intense and Smoky" Dark Roast
Value $30.99
Starting bid
36 oz bag of Boyers Ground Coffee: Aspen Gold "Exotic, Sweet and Smooth" Medium Roast
Value: $30.99
Starting bid
10 oz bag of Dragon Roast Whole Bean Coffee: Rogue "Nutty, Brown Sugar, Deception" Medium Roast
Value $20
Starting bid
Give your young rider the ultimate outdoor experience with a registration to Singletrack Mountain Bike Adventures (SMBA). This certificate is good for one full registration ($599 value) in your choice of Summer Camp, Summer Explorers Team, Fall Afterschool Team, or Sunday Team.
Riders build confidence, skills, and trail awareness while exploring Colorado’s iconic singletrack with expert coaches and a supportive team environment. It’s the perfect blend of adventure, growth, and outdoor fun.
https://www.singletrackmtnbikeadventures.com
194 Taft Drive, Boulder, CO 80301
303-447-8014
Starting bid
Hello Kitty Hot Dog Plush Toy 10 inch
Value $20
Starting bid
Bring home the ultimate dose of cuteness with this set of plush boba stuffies. Soft, squishy, and full of personality, these bubble‑tea buddies make perfect companions for cozy nights, playful décor, or gifting to your favorite boba lover. A sweet treat you can cuddle, no straw required.
Value $20
Starting bid
Enjoy a night out in Denver filled with energy, laughter, and connection. Experience live entertainment at its best with a package of 4 tickets (2 × Admit Two Passes) to Comedy Works Denver, where top comedians and an intimate atmosphere create a memorable outing. Perfect for friends, family, or anyone who appreciates a good laugh.
Value $54
Starting bid
Enjoy a night out in Denver filled with energy, laughter, and connection. Experience live entertainment at its best with a package of 4 tickets (2 × Admit Two Passes) to Comedy Works Denver, where top comedians and an intimate atmosphere create a memorable outing. Perfect for friends, family, or anyone who appreciates a good laugh.
Value $54
Starting bid
Enjoy a night out in Denver filled with energy, laughter, and connection. Experience live entertainment at its best with a package of 8 tickets (4 × Admit Two Passes) to Comedy Works Denver, where top comedians and an intimate atmosphere create a memorable outing. Perfect for friends, family, or anyone who appreciates a good laugh.
Value $108
Starting bid
Dive into a meaningful creative experience with at Ground Works Art Lab in Boulder where participants explore techniques, build confidence, and bring their ideas to life.
Value $220
https://www.groundworksartlab.org
3750 Canfield Street, Boulder, CO 80301
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