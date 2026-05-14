Colorado Asian Culture And Education Network
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Colorado Asian Culture And Education Network

About this event

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Stories that Connect Us Silent Auction

Pick-up location

67 Inverness Dr E unit c, Englewood, CO 80112, USA

Beyond the Blackboard Gift Basket item
Beyond the Blackboard Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Filled with engaging tools and materials that spark imagination and playful learning. The basket includes:

  • Throw Fish Game
  • Space Coloring Books
  • Light‑Up Terrarium
  • Jellifish Toy
  • Fidget Toy
  • Big Wing Soft Flying Disc
  • 5 Little Bird Game

This package is perfect for young creators ready to explore, build, and express themselves.

Value $99

Asian Food and Snack Basket item
Asian Food and Snack Basket
$15

Starting bid

Botan Calrose Rice 5 lbs, KPOP Demon Hunter Ramen, Soy Sauce, Snack, Kids Chopsticks

Value $30

Mama & Mini Moments Gift Basket item
Mama & Mini Moments Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

For Mama, enjoy meaningful touches that inspire reflection and style: a set of three Blessings books, one to keep and two to share with friends, paired with a chic Byrd headband with a twist and a delicate New Moon necklace from Charmed 33 Boutique.


For your mini, savor cozy, heart‑melting moments together with the Alaska’s Animals board book, a soft and stylish Zara baby sweater (12–18 months), and an adorable DKNY 2‑piece leaf‑pattern set (6 months), perfect for everyday comfort and charm.

Value $143

4 Admission Tickets to Denver Botanic Gardens item
4 Admission Tickets to Denver Botanic Gardens
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy the seasonal blooms, peaceful walking paths, and vibrant exhibits with this four-pack of tickets to the Denver Botanic Gardens. Value $73

4 Children's Museum General Admission Tickets item
4 Children's Museum General Admission Tickets
$20

Starting bid

Create unforgettable family memories with four admission tickets to the Children's Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus. Kids can climb, build, splash, explore, and imagine through hands-on exhibits designed to inspire creativity and curiosity. These four tickets are for $1 admission.


General Admission is $20 each. Value $80

Asian Girl Power Sweatshirt 4T item
Asian Girl Power Sweatshirt 4T
$10

Starting bid

Asian Girl Power Sweatshirt by DOKB Studio

Size: 4T

Value $20

Asian Girl Power Sweatshirt Size 6-8 Youth item
Asian Girl Power Sweatshirt Size 6-8 Youth
$10

Starting bid

Asian Girl Power Sweatshirt by DOKB Studio

Size: 6-8 Youth

Value $20

Joeydolls Indian T-shirt Size 9-10 item
Joeydolls Indian T-shirt Size 9-10
$10

Starting bid

The Joeydolls' Indian Cultural Collection celebrates the vibrant Indian heritage, festivals, and identity. Whether you're celebrating Diwali, Holi, Raksha Bandhan, or simply sharing your roots, this youth shirt is made to spark joy, connection, and cultural pride for kids and families everywhere.

Value $22

Proudly Asian Joeydolls Tshirt 3T/4T item
Proudly Asian Joeydolls Tshirt 3T/4T
$10

Starting bid

Celebrate heritage and pride with the Proudly Asian Kids T-Shirt. Made from ultra-soft cotton with a hint of stretch, this limited edition tee keeps your little one comfortable while honoring their cultural identity.


Value $22

Paper Pie Animal Children's Books item
Paper Pie Animal Children's Books
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy three Paper Pie Hard Back Books: Caring for Pets, Stellarphant, Dinosaur Who Stayed Indoors!

Value $40

Coffee Lovers Size Boyer's Ground Dark Roast Coffee item
Coffee Lovers Size Boyer's Ground Dark Roast Coffee
$5

Starting bid

36 oz bag of Boyers Ground Coffee: Rocky Mountain Thunder "Intense and Smoky" Dark Roast

Value $30.99

Coffee Lovers Size Boyer's Ground Medium Roast Coffee item
Coffee Lovers Size Boyer's Ground Medium Roast Coffee
$5

Starting bid

36 oz bag of Boyers Ground Coffee: Aspen Gold "Exotic, Sweet and Smooth" Medium Roast

Value: $30.99

Dragon Roast Whole Bean Coffee item
Dragon Roast Whole Bean Coffee
$5

Starting bid

10 oz bag of Dragon Roast Whole Bean Coffee: Rogue "Nutty, Brown Sugar, Deception" Medium Roast

Value $20

SMBA Registration - Boulder item
SMBA Registration - Boulder
$50

Starting bid

Give your young rider the ultimate outdoor experience with a registration to Singletrack Mountain Bike Adventures (SMBA). This certificate is good for one full registration ($599 value) in your choice of Summer Camp, Summer Explorers Team, Fall Afterschool Team, or Sunday Team.


Riders build confidence, skills, and trail awareness while exploring Colorado’s iconic singletrack with expert coaches and a supportive team environment. It’s the perfect blend of adventure, growth, and outdoor fun.


https://www.singletrackmtnbikeadventures.com

194 Taft Drive, Boulder, CO 80301

303-447-8014

Hello Kitty Hot Dog Plush item
Hello Kitty Hot Dog Plush
$10

Starting bid

Hello Kitty Hot Dog Plush Toy 10 inch

Value $20

Boba Buddies Plush Set item
Boba Buddies Plush Set
$5

Starting bid

Bring home the ultimate dose of cuteness with this set of plush boba stuffies. Soft, squishy, and full of personality, these bubble‑tea buddies make perfect companions for cozy nights, playful décor, or gifting to your favorite boba lover. A sweet treat you can cuddle, no straw required.

Value $20

Comedy Works Denver Admit 2 Passes x 2 item
Comedy Works Denver Admit 2 Passes x 2
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a night out in Denver filled with energy, laughter, and connection. Experience live entertainment at its best with a package of 4 tickets (2 × Admit Two Passes) to Comedy Works Denver, where top comedians and an intimate atmosphere create a memorable outing. Perfect for friends, family, or anyone who appreciates a good laugh.

Value $54

📅 Expiration Dates or Notes

  • Comedy Works expires: May 30, 2027
  • Each Admit Two Pass covers $28 toward admission on eligible Sunday–Thursday shows and $44 toward admission on eligible Friday and Saturday shows
  • If ticket price exceeds the pass value, the remaining balance will be collected at the box office
  • Reservations required
  • Minimum of two food and/or beverage items required to enter the showroom
Comedy Works Denver Admit 2 Passes x 2 item
Comedy Works Denver Admit 2 Passes x 2
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a night out in Denver filled with energy, laughter, and connection. Experience live entertainment at its best with a package of 4 tickets (2 × Admit Two Passes) to Comedy Works Denver, where top comedians and an intimate atmosphere create a memorable outing. Perfect for friends, family, or anyone who appreciates a good laugh.

Value $54

📅 Expiration Dates or Notes

  • Comedy Works expires: March 17, 2027
  • Each Admit Two Pass covers $28 toward admission on eligible Sunday–Thursday shows and $44 toward admission on eligible Friday and Saturday shows
  • If ticket price exceeds the pass value, the remaining balance will be collected at the box office
  • Reservations required
  • Minimum of two food and/or beverage items required to enter the showroom
Comedy Works Denver Admit 2 Passes x 4 item
Comedy Works Denver Admit 2 Passes x 4
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a night out in Denver filled with energy, laughter, and connection. Experience live entertainment at its best with a package of 8 tickets (4 × Admit Two Passes) to Comedy Works Denver, where top comedians and an intimate atmosphere create a memorable outing. Perfect for friends, family, or anyone who appreciates a good laugh.

Value $108

📅 Expiration Dates or Notes

  • Comedy Works expires: May 30, 2027
  • Each Admit Two Pass covers $28 toward admission on eligible Sunday–Thursday shows and $44 toward admission on eligible Friday and Saturday shows
  • If ticket price exceeds the pass value, the remaining balance will be collected at the box office
  • Reservations required
  • Minimum of two food and/or beverage items required to enter the showroom
Gift Voucher for Groundworks Art Lab - Boulder item
Gift Voucher for Groundworks Art Lab - Boulder
$20

Starting bid

Dive into a meaningful creative experience with at Ground Works Art Lab in Boulder where participants explore techniques, build confidence, and bring their ideas to life.

Value $220


https://www.groundworksartlab.org

3750 Canfield Street, Boulder, CO 80301

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