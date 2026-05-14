Stories that Connect Us Silent Auction

For Mama, enjoy meaningful touches that inspire reflection and style: a set of three Blessings books, one to keep and two to share with friends, paired with a chic Byrd headband with a twist and a delicate New Moon necklace from Charmed 33 Boutique.





For your mini, savor cozy, heart‑melting moments together with the Alaska’s Animals board book, a soft and stylish Zara baby sweater (12–18 months), and an adorable DKNY 2‑piece leaf‑pattern set (6 months), perfect for everyday comfort and charm.

Value $143