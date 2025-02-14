Stories We Tell - A BYC March Mainstage Concert

Children age 6 and younger are free. Please select how many are in your party so we can have an accurate headcount for the space. Thank you!
Single Stemmed Rose
$5
Roses must be picked up at the concert venue on the concert date. Roses will be delivered by you to your chorister, not by BYC staff.
You will find the roses at will call.
Not attending the concert in person but still want to shower your chorister with love and flowers? No problem! Simply designate a pickup person for the roses who will be in attendance. During checkout you will be asked for the pickup person name and chorister name.
Bundle of 3 Roses
$10
Roses must be picked up at the concert venue on the concert date. Roses will be delivered by you to your chorister, not by BYC staff.
You will find the roses at will call.
Not attending the concert in person but still want to shower your chorister with love and flowers? No problem! Simply designate a pickup person for the roses who will be in attendance. During checkout you will be asked for the pickup person name and chorister name.
LiveStream - (Suggested Donation $20)
$5
BYC is committed to making our events accessible to families and the community, which is why we are covering the cost of hiring videographers to livestream and record this event.
To make it easy to find the livestream, simply go to www.youtube.com/@bellevueyouthchoirs on concert day. The livestream will be on our main page.
If you are utilizing the livestream and are able, we are collecting donations to help cover the cost. The baseline ticket price is $5, and if you can contribute more, we suggest a donation of $20, though any amount is welcome through the "additional donation" box below.
Thank you for your support!
