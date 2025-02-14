Stories We Tell - A BYC March Mainstage Concert

BYC is committed to making our events accessible to families and the community, which is why we are covering the cost of hiring videographers to livestream and record this event. To make it easy to find the livestream, simply go to www.youtube.com/@bellevueyouthchoirs on concert day. The livestream will be on our main page. If you are utilizing the livestream and are able, we are collecting donations to help cover the cost. The baseline ticket price is $5, and if you can contribute more, we suggest a donation of $20, though any amount is welcome through the "additional donation" box below. Thank you for your support!

