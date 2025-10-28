Stories with Santa & Friends

Each ticket includes: 1 story, 1 craft, a visit and photo opportunity with Santa, 1 miniature train ride, 1 cut out bakery cookie, and 1 cup of hot chocolate. Child Ticket includes one adult rider on the train for children under the age of 5. All other adults, older siblings etc. must purchase an a la carte ticket for miniature train ride, cookie and/or hot chocolate if they'd like to participate. Must arrive 10 minutes prior to timeslot