Storm Athletics Booster Club's Annual Raffle 2026

This raffle is conducted by Storm Athletics Booster Club, an Illinois nonprofit organization.

A grand prize of $500 cash will be awarded. Additionally, two themed raffle baskets will be awarded to second and third place winners, each valued at $100

Drawing will take place on April 11, 2026 at the Spring Showcase at Capital Elite Athletics, Springfield, IL.

Winners do not need to be present to win.

Must be 18 years or older to purchase a ticket and to win.

Odds of winning depend on the number of tickets sold.

Raffle ticket purchases are not tax deductible.

All sales are final. No refunds.

Winners are responsible for any applicable federal, state, or local taxes.

By purchasing a ticket, you agree to these official rules.