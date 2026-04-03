Storm Booster Club Store

About this shop
Everything you need to survive Myrtle Beach PLUS a custom light-up lei with your athlete on it to wear at the comp! Orders due by 4/25
Everything your athlete needs to survive Myrtle Beach PLUS five custom clothespins featuring a cartoon version of your athlete! Orders due by 4/25
Soft pastel purple pajama set featuring
✨ “Wake up make up hit zero” on the back
✨ “Cheer life” on the front bottom of the shorts
Youth sizes 6-16
Adult sizes S-XXL
Orders due by 4/25
Includes a roomy beach bag + one pair of sunglasses + a personalized name tag so everyone knows exactly whose is whose! Beach bags can also include personalized cheerleader name, moms name or just a last name, for no extra charge. Please specify your customization in the comment box at check out.
Orders due by 4/25
Comes with a convenient fanny pack stocked with a portable mini fan (hello, heat relief!) + travel Tylenol for those long, busy cheer days! Names can also be added to the front of the fanny pack, for no extra charge.
Orders Due by 4/25
Foil Balloon on a stick with a ribbon and congrats card!
Bedazzled 4'' duck with bow! Colors may vary.
Bedazzled 8" Duck with bow! Colors may vary.
Bow with Rhinestones. Colors may vary.
Set of two bows with rhinestones. Colors may vary.
Custom CEA Stainless Steel Water Bottle.
Custom CEA Stainless Steel Water Bottle.
6 inch cheer bow with rhinestones. Colors may vary
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!