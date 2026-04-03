Storm Athletics Booster Club

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Storm Athletics Booster Club

About this shop

Storm Booster Club Store

Myrtle Beach- Mom Survival Kit item
Myrtle Beach- Mom Survival Kit
$30

Everything you need to survive Myrtle Beach PLUS a custom light-up lei with your athlete on it to wear at the comp! Orders due by 4/25

Myrtle Beach- Kid Survival Kit item
Myrtle Beach- Kid Survival Kit
$25

Everything your athlete needs to survive Myrtle Beach PLUS five custom clothespins featuring a cartoon version of your athlete! Orders due by 4/25

Youth OR Adult Lounge Set item
Youth OR Adult Lounge Set
$28

Soft pastel purple pajama set featuring
✨ “Wake up make up hit zero” on the back
✨ “Cheer life” on the front bottom of the shorts

Youth sizes 6-16

Adult sizes S-XXL

Orders due by 4/25

Custom Beach Bag item
Custom Beach Bag
$40

Includes a roomy beach bag + one pair of sunglasses + a personalized name tag so everyone knows exactly whose is whose! Beach bags can also include personalized cheerleader name, moms name or just a last name, for no extra charge. Please specify your customization in the comment box at check out.

Orders due by 4/25

Fanny Pack Bundle item
Fanny Pack Bundle
$28

Comes with a convenient fanny pack stocked with a portable mini fan (hello, heat relief!) + travel Tylenol for those long, busy cheer days! Names can also be added to the front of the fanny pack, for no extra charge.

Orders Due by 4/25

Congrats Duck item
Congrats Duck
$5

Foil Balloon on a stick with a ribbon and congrats card!

Rhinestone 4'' Duck item
Rhinestone 4'' Duck
$35

Bedazzled 4'' duck with bow! Colors may vary.

Rhinestone 8" Duck item
Rhinestone 8" Duck
$65

Bedazzled 8" Duck with bow! Colors may vary.

Single Pig Tail Cheer Bow item
Single Pig Tail Cheer Bow
$15

Bow with Rhinestones. Colors may vary.

Set of 2 Pigtail Bows item
Set of 2 Pigtail Bows
$25

Set of two bows with rhinestones. Colors may vary.

Storm Water Bottle item
Storm Water Bottle
$30

Custom CEA Stainless Steel Water Bottle.

Storm Water Bottle- WITH CUSTOMIZATION item
Storm Water Bottle- WITH CUSTOMIZATION
$35

Custom CEA Stainless Steel Water Bottle.

6" Cheer Bow item
6" Cheer Bow
$30

6 inch cheer bow with rhinestones. Colors may vary

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