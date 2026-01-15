Edgebrook Sauganash Athletic Association

Storm Jr Winter Training Clinics (Wait list-Approved)

2/6 Fielding Lvl.1 (K–2) – 6:00 pm – Edgebrook Gym
$20
Available until Mar 1

Small-group fielding instruction for K–2 players focused on fundamentals, footwork, and glove skills.

2/6 Fielding Lvl2 (2nd–5th) 7:00 pm Edgebrook Gym
$20
Available until Mar 1

Fielding instruction for 2nd–5th grade players emphasizing positioning, throws, and game readiness. Recommended for more experienced players looking to improve their game.

2/20 Fielding Lvl 1 (K–2) – 6:00 pm – Edgebrook Gym
$20
Available until Mar 1

2/20 Fielding Lvl 2 (2-5) – 7:00 pm – Edgebrook Gym
$20
Available until Mar 1

2/27 Hitting Level One (K–2) – 6:00 pm – Edgebrook Gym
$20
Available until Mar 1

Introductory hitting instruction focusing on stance, grip, and contact.

2/27 Hitting lvl2 (2nd–5th)7:30pm Thunder Facility
$20
Available until Mar 1

Hitting instruction for 2nd–5th grade players focused on swing mechanics, timing, and power. Best suited for players who are comfortable with their swing mechanics.

3/6 Hitting Level One (K–2) – 6:00 pm – Edgebrook Gym (Copy)
$20
Available until Mar 1

3/6 Hitting lvl2 (2nd–5th)7:30pm Thunder Facility
$20
Available until Mar 1

4/25–26 Outdoor 2-Day Clinic (K–5th) – Edgebrook Park
$40
Available until Mar 1

Two-day outdoor clinic covering fielding, hitting, throwing, and game play. Includes both Friday and Saturday sessions. Field and time TBD

