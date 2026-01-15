Storm Jr Winter Training Clinics (Wait list-Approved)

Offered by
Small-group fielding instruction for K–2 players focused on fundamentals, footwork, and glove skills.
Fielding instruction for 2nd–5th grade players emphasizing positioning, throws, and game readiness. Recommended for more experienced players looking to improve their game.
Introductory hitting instruction focusing on stance, grip, and contact.
Hitting instruction for 2nd–5th grade players focused on swing mechanics, timing, and power. Best suited for players who are comfortable with their swing mechanics.
Two-day outdoor clinic covering fielding, hitting, throwing, and game play. Includes both Friday and Saturday sessions. Field and time TBD
