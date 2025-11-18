[PREORDER] The Story Book Lane Book

* If you’re local to Tuscarawas County, we’ll host a pickup day at Tuscora Park. You’ll receive a notification as soon as the books arrive.





For the first time, Story Book Lane's timeless scenes have been gathered into a beautifully photographed children’s book. The Story Book Lane book invites readers to journey through the same nursery rhymes and characters that families have driven past each December—from Jack and Jill to Old Mother Hubbard, from Humpty Dumpty to Little Miss Muffet. Along with the rhymes is a brief history of how this community treasure came to be and a QR code to take a virtual drive-by as well as view the original characters from 1956.



More than just a book of nursery rhymes, Story Book Lane is a keepsake that captures the spirit of tradition, imagination and community that has made this holiday display a cherished part of hometown Christmas celebrations for decades.



Created by the New Philadelphia Rotary Club, The Story Book Lane Book captures the heartwarming history of how Victor E. Marsh and his East High Avenue neighbors transformed a neighborhood idea into a Christmas treasure.



This keepsake edition is more than a history — it’s a love letter to community, creativity, and Christmas spirit.