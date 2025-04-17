Storybook Gala Silent Auction

Valued at $200, this one-of-a-kind Silent Auction item is a purrfect treat for pet lovers! 🐾 Bid for the chance to have up to three of your furry (or scaly, or feathered!) friends immortalized in a custom hand-painted portrait by local Arkansas artist Zac Baillie. The 11x14 canvas will showcase your beloved pets in stunning detail, capturing their unique personalities for you to cherish forever. It's the ultimate way to celebrate your companions and support a great cause—don’t miss out on this heartwarming piece of art! 🎨🐶🐱
[email protected]
Valued at $200, this one-of-a-kind Silent Auction item is a purrfect treat for pet lovers! 🐾 Bid for the chance to have up to three of your furry (or scaly, or feathered!) friends immortalized in a custom hand-painted portrait by local Arkansas artist Zac Baillie. The 11x14 canvas will showcase your beloved pets in stunning detail, capturing their unique personalities for you to cherish forever. It's the ultimate way to celebrate your companions and support a great cause—don’t miss out on this heartwarming piece of art! 🎨🐶🐱
[email protected]
An Evening to Savor: Private Chef Dinner for Eight
$100
Starting bid
Donated by Hartfelt Kitchen & Catering
Priceless (but let's just say... unforgettable)
Gather your favorite people and prepare for an unforgettable night of laughter, flavor, and luxury—all in the comfort of your own home. Heartfelt Kitchen & Catering will bring the magic to your door with a decadent three-course dinner for six to eight guests, lovingly crafted by a private chef who knows that food is more than nourishment—it’s connection.
From the first bite of the appetizer to the last spoonful of dessert, each course will be a celebration of taste, tailored to your preferences and plated to perfection. No grocery lists, no dishes, no stress—just you, your guests, and a dining experience you’ll be talking about for years to come.
This isn’t just dinner. This is a memory in the making.
Let the bidding begin.
Donated by Hartfelt Kitchen & Catering
Priceless (but let's just say... unforgettable)
Gather your favorite people and prepare for an unforgettable night of laughter, flavor, and luxury—all in the comfort of your own home. Heartfelt Kitchen & Catering will bring the magic to your door with a decadent three-course dinner for six to eight guests, lovingly crafted by a private chef who knows that food is more than nourishment—it’s connection.
From the first bite of the appetizer to the last spoonful of dessert, each course will be a celebration of taste, tailored to your preferences and plated to perfection. No grocery lists, no dishes, no stress—just you, your guests, and a dining experience you’ll be talking about for years to come.
This isn’t just dinner. This is a memory in the making.
Let the bidding begin.
The Pampered You: Luxe Hair & Beauty Basket
$50
Starting bid
Valued at: $250+ of pure indulgence
Featuring items from Cocoon Collaborative and one of our fabulous Board members.
When’s the last time you truly pampered yourself? This stunning basket is your golden ticket to a glow-up moment that starts from the crown of your head and flows all the way to your soul.
Kick things off with a professional haircut, wash, and style—thanks to a $60 gift certificate to a trusted stylist who knows just how to bring out your best look. Then, keep the good vibes flowing at home with high-end products that turn your bathroom into a personal spa:
Moroccan Oil Volumizing Mousse for body and bounce
R+Co Dry Volume Spray to revive and lift
Amika Frizz Control for smooth, sleek confidence
Uberbliss Bond Sustainer to nourish and repair stressed-out strands
JVN Hair Shine Drops for that irresistible gloss
Safyre Beauty Lotion to hydrate and soothe
Lush Lotus Flower Soap for an aromatic cleanse
Tocca Travel Perfume to add a whisper of elegance wherever you go
Fennel & Fire Lavender Lemongrass Tea for a moment of calm
This isn’t just a basket—it’s a permission slip to pour back into you. Bid big, because self-care never goes out of style.
Valued at: $250+ of pure indulgence
Featuring items from Cocoon Collaborative and one of our fabulous Board members.
When’s the last time you truly pampered yourself? This stunning basket is your golden ticket to a glow-up moment that starts from the crown of your head and flows all the way to your soul.
Kick things off with a professional haircut, wash, and style—thanks to a $60 gift certificate to a trusted stylist who knows just how to bring out your best look. Then, keep the good vibes flowing at home with high-end products that turn your bathroom into a personal spa:
Moroccan Oil Volumizing Mousse for body and bounce
R+Co Dry Volume Spray to revive and lift
Amika Frizz Control for smooth, sleek confidence
Uberbliss Bond Sustainer to nourish and repair stressed-out strands
JVN Hair Shine Drops for that irresistible gloss
Safyre Beauty Lotion to hydrate and soothe
Lush Lotus Flower Soap for an aromatic cleanse
Tocca Travel Perfume to add a whisper of elegance wherever you go
Fennel & Fire Lavender Lemongrass Tea for a moment of calm
This isn’t just a basket—it’s a permission slip to pour back into you. Bid big, because self-care never goes out of style.
Glamorous & Elegant
$40
Starting bid
Glam to Go: Luxe Beauty Basket
Valued at: $125+
Get red carpet ready—no glam squad required. This dazzling collection of eye, lip, and nail essentials from L’Oréal, Maybelline, Essie, and Urban Decay will have you turning heads and stealing spotlights.
Inside, you’ll find an expertly curated selection of must-haves:
Eye-popping mascaras and brow tools for a sultry eye
Luscious lipsticks and glosses in shades to suit every mood
Chic Essie polishes for flawless fingertips
And Urban Decay essentials to keep things daring and divine
Whether you're heading out for a night on the town or bringing the glam to your Zoom call, this basket is your new secret weapon. Bid for beauty. You deserve it.
Glam to Go: Luxe Beauty Basket
Valued at: $125+
Get red carpet ready—no glam squad required. This dazzling collection of eye, lip, and nail essentials from L’Oréal, Maybelline, Essie, and Urban Decay will have you turning heads and stealing spotlights.
Inside, you’ll find an expertly curated selection of must-haves:
Eye-popping mascaras and brow tools for a sultry eye
Luscious lipsticks and glosses in shades to suit every mood
Chic Essie polishes for flawless fingertips
And Urban Decay essentials to keep things daring and divine
Whether you're heading out for a night on the town or bringing the glam to your Zoom call, this basket is your new secret weapon. Bid for beauty. You deserve it.
“Frozen Stream” by Tracy Rivers
$125
Starting bid
“Frozen Stream” by Tracy Rivers
Resin, Ink, & Arkansas Crystals
Donated by Tracy Rivers Artistry & Angelfish Decorative
Valued at: $500
Let your walls tell a story of stillness, strength, and the natural beauty of Arkansas. This one-of-a-kind piece, Frozen Stream, is a stunning work from celebrated local artist Tracy Rivers—the creative force behind Tracy Rivers Artistry and Angelfish Decorative.
Crafted with a mesmerizing blend of resin and ink, this piece flows with movement and light. Embedded Arkansas crystals catch and reflect the eye, adding both shimmer and grounded energy. The result is an abstract landscape that feels both serene and powerful—a frozen moment captured forever in texture and tone.
Whether you’re an art collector, nature lover, or simply in search of that perfect focal piece, Frozen Stream brings a sense of calm and wonder to any space.
Own a piece of local brilliance—bid with heart.
“Frozen Stream” by Tracy Rivers
Resin, Ink, & Arkansas Crystals
Donated by Tracy Rivers Artistry & Angelfish Decorative
Valued at: $500
Let your walls tell a story of stillness, strength, and the natural beauty of Arkansas. This one-of-a-kind piece, Frozen Stream, is a stunning work from celebrated local artist Tracy Rivers—the creative force behind Tracy Rivers Artistry and Angelfish Decorative.
Crafted with a mesmerizing blend of resin and ink, this piece flows with movement and light. Embedded Arkansas crystals catch and reflect the eye, adding both shimmer and grounded energy. The result is an abstract landscape that feels both serene and powerful—a frozen moment captured forever in texture and tone.
Whether you’re an art collector, nature lover, or simply in search of that perfect focal piece, Frozen Stream brings a sense of calm and wonder to any space.
Own a piece of local brilliance—bid with heart.
Nailed It: The Ultimate Color Street Collection
$40
Starting bid
Valued at: $750
Donated by CASA Supervisor Tara McCain
Say goodbye to salon appointments and hello to a full year of fabulous fingertips! This massive Color Street package is every nail lover’s dream come true—with 30 sets of stunning nail strips, you’ll be ready for any season, holiday, or mood swing in style.
But that’s not all. This luxe set comes fully loaded with everything you need for the perfect at-home manicure:
Nail clips for easy, gentle removal
Cuticle pushers, nail files & emery boards to prep like a pro
A file-buff-polish-shine block for a flawless finish
Accent nail pieces to add that extra sparkle
A chic tote bag to keep it all together
Whether you're a nail novice or a mani master, this kit brings the salon home to you—minus the price tag and appointment wait. Perfect for gifting, sharing, or treating yourself to nonstop nail glam.
Your hands deserve this. Let the bidding begin!
Valued at: $750
Donated by CASA Supervisor Tara McCain
Say goodbye to salon appointments and hello to a full year of fabulous fingertips! This massive Color Street package is every nail lover’s dream come true—with 30 sets of stunning nail strips, you’ll be ready for any season, holiday, or mood swing in style.
But that’s not all. This luxe set comes fully loaded with everything you need for the perfect at-home manicure:
Nail clips for easy, gentle removal
Cuticle pushers, nail files & emery boards to prep like a pro
A file-buff-polish-shine block for a flawless finish
Accent nail pieces to add that extra sparkle
A chic tote bag to keep it all together
Whether you're a nail novice or a mani master, this kit brings the salon home to you—minus the price tag and appointment wait. Perfect for gifting, sharing, or treating yourself to nonstop nail glam.
Your hands deserve this. Let the bidding begin!
City Lights & Lipsticks: The Ultimate Beauty Boost
$40
Starting bid
Valued at: $125+
Why choose one beauty brand when you can have them all? This basket is a powerhouse collection featuring the best of L’Oréal, Maybelline, Essie, and Urban Decay—a bold blend of color, shine, and edge.
From volume-boosting mascaras to brow must-haves, creamy lip colors, and salon-worthy nail polishes, this set delivers all the sparkle and sophistication your beauty bag’s been craving.
Channel your inner makeup artist and elevate your everyday look—or go full glam for your next girls’ night. Bid high, look fierce.
Valued at: $125+
Why choose one beauty brand when you can have them all? This basket is a powerhouse collection featuring the best of L’Oréal, Maybelline, Essie, and Urban Decay—a bold blend of color, shine, and edge.
From volume-boosting mascaras to brow must-haves, creamy lip colors, and salon-worthy nail polishes, this set delivers all the sparkle and sophistication your beauty bag’s been craving.
Channel your inner makeup artist and elevate your everyday look—or go full glam for your next girls’ night. Bid high, look fierce.
Skate, Create, Advocate: Original Art by Brylee Gnant
$75
Starting bid
Valued at: $400
Art with a story. Style with a soul. This funky trio of coordinating art pieces will bring instant energy and personality to any space—and it’s all for a cause.
Two of the pieces are crafted from recycled skateboards by none other than local artist and CASA volunteer Brylee Gnant, whose work is as bold and dynamic as her heart for children. The third ties the set together with complementary flair, creating a vibrant, modern collection that screams originality.
These aren’t just conversation starters—they’re statement pieces.
Perfect for your office, gallery wall, or creative space.
Support CASA. Support local art. Support the movement.
Bid big, because cool never goes out of style.
Valued at: $400
Art with a story. Style with a soul. This funky trio of coordinating art pieces will bring instant energy and personality to any space—and it’s all for a cause.
Two of the pieces are crafted from recycled skateboards by none other than local artist and CASA volunteer Brylee Gnant, whose work is as bold and dynamic as her heart for children. The third ties the set together with complementary flair, creating a vibrant, modern collection that screams originality.
These aren’t just conversation starters—they’re statement pieces.
Perfect for your office, gallery wall, or creative space.
Support CASA. Support local art. Support the movement.
Bid big, because cool never goes out of style.
Crafted with Heart: One-of-a-Kind Bowl by Furlow Falcon Wood
$50
Starting bid
Valued: Truly Priceless
This isn’t just a bowl—it’s a conversation piece, a work of art, and a testament to the beauty of craftsmanship.
Handmade by the talented Patrick Raper at Furlow Falcon Woodworking, this one-of-a-kind custom bowl is rich in character, history, and heart. Carefully shaped, sanded, and sealed to perfection, no two pieces are alike—making this bowl as unique as the hands that crafted it.
Whether it finds a home on your kitchen counter, dining table, or bookshelf, it will bring warmth, elegance, and a touch of rustic sophistication wherever it sits.
Functional. Beautiful. Unrepeatable.
Place your bid for something truly special.
Valued: Truly Priceless
This isn’t just a bowl—it’s a conversation piece, a work of art, and a testament to the beauty of craftsmanship.
Handmade by the talented Patrick Raper at Furlow Falcon Woodworking, this one-of-a-kind custom bowl is rich in character, history, and heart. Carefully shaped, sanded, and sealed to perfection, no two pieces are alike—making this bowl as unique as the hands that crafted it.
Whether it finds a home on your kitchen counter, dining table, or bookshelf, it will bring warmth, elegance, and a touch of rustic sophistication wherever it sits.
Functional. Beautiful. Unrepeatable.
Place your bid for something truly special.
Premier Experience: Golf & Lunch for Four
$200
Starting bid
A Day on the Greens: Golf & Lunch for Four at The Country Club of Little Rock
Valued at: $600
Tee up for an unforgettable day at one of Arkansas’s most prestigious and picturesque courses—The Country Club of Little Rock.
You and three lucky friends will enjoy 18 holes of golf on this private, members-only course that offers lush fairways, challenging greens, and jaw-dropping views of the Arkansas River and downtown skyline.
After your round, enjoy a relaxing lunch for four at the club, where the service is impeccable and the ambiance is top-tier.
Whether you’re sinking birdies or just soaking in the scenery, this is your chance to experience one of the state’s finest golf destinations—no membership required.
Luxury. Leisure. Legacy.
Bid now and swing into something spectacular.
A Day on the Greens: Golf & Lunch for Four at The Country Club of Little Rock
Valued at: $600
Tee up for an unforgettable day at one of Arkansas’s most prestigious and picturesque courses—The Country Club of Little Rock.
You and three lucky friends will enjoy 18 holes of golf on this private, members-only course that offers lush fairways, challenging greens, and jaw-dropping views of the Arkansas River and downtown skyline.
After your round, enjoy a relaxing lunch for four at the club, where the service is impeccable and the ambiance is top-tier.
Whether you’re sinking birdies or just soaking in the scenery, this is your chance to experience one of the state’s finest golf destinations—no membership required.
Luxury. Leisure. Legacy.
Bid now and swing into something spectacular.
Cruise into Paradise: $750 Carnival Cruise Gift Certificate
$350
Starting bid
Valued at: $800+
Adventure, relaxation, and ocean breezes await! This package includes a $750 gift certificate to Carnival Cruises, giving you the freedom to choose your dream destination—from tropical beaches to cultural ports of call, your next unforgettable getaway is just over the horizon.
And because every great cruise needs a good drink in hand, we’ve included a sleek stainless steel tumbler and a matching stainless steel wine cup—perfect for keeping your beverages chilled while you soak up the sun, whether on deck or poolside at home.
Whether it’s your first voyage or your fiftieth, this package is your ticket to unwind, explore, and cruise in style.
Bid big. Sail far. Sip happy.
Valued at: $800+
Adventure, relaxation, and ocean breezes await! This package includes a $750 gift certificate to Carnival Cruises, giving you the freedom to choose your dream destination—from tropical beaches to cultural ports of call, your next unforgettable getaway is just over the horizon.
And because every great cruise needs a good drink in hand, we’ve included a sleek stainless steel tumbler and a matching stainless steel wine cup—perfect for keeping your beverages chilled while you soak up the sun, whether on deck or poolside at home.
Whether it’s your first voyage or your fiftieth, this package is your ticket to unwind, explore, and cruise in style.
Bid big. Sail far. Sip happy.
Hometown Glory: The Little Rock Skyline
$30
Starting bid
Framed & Matted Photograph of the Little Rock Skyline
Valued at: $150
Capture the heart of the capital city with this stunning framed and matted photograph of the Little Rock skyline—a timeless tribute to Arkansas’s charm, progress, and beauty.
From the glow of downtown lights to the graceful silhouette of the bridges, this image offers a striking view of the city we call home. Whether you hang it in your office, living room, or gallery wall, it’s sure to spark conversation and pride.
Expertly matted and framed, this piece is ready to hang and guaranteed to add elegance—and a local touch—to any space.
Celebrate where you come from. Hang it where you belong.
Bid now and bring the skyline home.
Framed & Matted Photograph of the Little Rock Skyline
Valued at: $150
Capture the heart of the capital city with this stunning framed and matted photograph of the Little Rock skyline—a timeless tribute to Arkansas’s charm, progress, and beauty.
From the glow of downtown lights to the graceful silhouette of the bridges, this image offers a striking view of the city we call home. Whether you hang it in your office, living room, or gallery wall, it’s sure to spark conversation and pride.
Expertly matted and framed, this piece is ready to hang and guaranteed to add elegance—and a local touch—to any space.
Celebrate where you come from. Hang it where you belong.
Bid now and bring the skyline home.
Boutique Bliss: Style Studio Favorites Basket
$60
Starting bid
Valued at: $350+
Step into the charm of a high-end boutique—without ever leaving home. This Style Studio Favorites Basket is overflowing with carefully curated treasures, featuring best-selling boutique items that blend effortless style with everyday luxury.
Inside you’ll find a handpicked mix of beauty treats, pampering products, and on-trend accessories—all selected for their quality, appeal, and undeniable charm. Whether you’re indulging yourself or gifting someone special, this basket is your invitation to slow down, sip something bubbly, and soak in a little everyday elegance.
From the moment you untie the bow, you’ll understand why these are everyone’s favorites.
Boutique style. Everyday joy. Unforgettable indulgence.
Go ahead—bid like it’s already yours.
Valued at: $350+
Step into the charm of a high-end boutique—without ever leaving home. This Style Studio Favorites Basket is overflowing with carefully curated treasures, featuring best-selling boutique items that blend effortless style with everyday luxury.
Inside you’ll find a handpicked mix of beauty treats, pampering products, and on-trend accessories—all selected for their quality, appeal, and undeniable charm. Whether you’re indulging yourself or gifting someone special, this basket is your invitation to slow down, sip something bubbly, and soak in a little everyday elegance.
From the moment you untie the bow, you’ll understand why these are everyone’s favorites.
Boutique style. Everyday joy. Unforgettable indulgence.
Go ahead—bid like it’s already yours.
Berry Sweet Deal: A Flat of Arkansas’s Best Strawberries
$25
Starting bid
Valued at: Priceless (Because fresh berries wait for no one!)
Nothing says pure joy like a bite into a perfectly ripe, sun-kissed strawberry—and these are the best strawberries in all of Arkansas, fresh from the fields of Lonoke County.
Skip the drive, skip the hours-long wait in line, and skip straight to the sweet reward! Tonight, you can take home an entire flat of handpicked, farm-fresh berries, bursting with flavor and ready for pies, shortcakes, smoothies—or just eating by the handful.
Farm to table has never tasted so good.
Bid fast. Berry season doesn't last forever!
Valued at: Priceless (Because fresh berries wait for no one!)
Nothing says pure joy like a bite into a perfectly ripe, sun-kissed strawberry—and these are the best strawberries in all of Arkansas, fresh from the fields of Lonoke County.
Skip the drive, skip the hours-long wait in line, and skip straight to the sweet reward! Tonight, you can take home an entire flat of handpicked, farm-fresh berries, bursting with flavor and ready for pies, shortcakes, smoothies—or just eating by the handful.
Farm to table has never tasted so good.
Bid fast. Berry season doesn't last forever!
Tailored Elegance: Q Clothier Custom Shirt Gift Basket
$50
Starting bid
Valued at: $250+
Elevate your wardrobe with a bespoke experience from Q Clothier, renowned for their custom men's clothing and styling. This exclusive package includes:
A gift certificate for a custom-tailored shirt, crafted to your exact measurements and style preferences.
A luxurious candle to set the ambiance.
A sleek stainless steel coffee tumbler, perfect for your daily brew.
Whether you're updating your professional attire or seeking the perfect gift, this basket offers a blend of sophistication and practicality.
Bid now to indulge in personalized style and everyday luxury.
Valued at: $250+
Elevate your wardrobe with a bespoke experience from Q Clothier, renowned for their custom men's clothing and styling. This exclusive package includes:
A gift certificate for a custom-tailored shirt, crafted to your exact measurements and style preferences.
A luxurious candle to set the ambiance.
A sleek stainless steel coffee tumbler, perfect for your daily brew.
Whether you're updating your professional attire or seeking the perfect gift, this basket offers a blend of sophistication and practicality.
Bid now to indulge in personalized style and everyday luxury.
Curtains & Campfires: A Night Out and a Night Under the Star
$40
Starting bid
Valued at: $180
This package is your golden ticket to two unforgettable experiences—one filled with theatrical flair, the other with cozy, starry-eyed charm.
🎭 Act One: A Night at the Theatre
Enjoy two tickets (valued at $80) to the Argenta Contemporary Theatre, a cornerstone of North Little Rock’s vibrant arts scene. From Broadway hits to bold new works, ACT delivers performances that captivate and inspire.
🌙 Act Two: The Happy Glamper Experience
Embrace the magic of glamping with a $100 gift certificate toward The Happy Glamper Arkansas. Whether you choose an outdoor bell tent setup or an indoor teepee slumber party, The Happy Glamper transforms ordinary spaces into extraordinary escapes, complete with stylish decor and cozy comforts.
Whether you're planning a romantic date night or a memorable gathering with friends, this package offers a perfect blend of culture and comfort.
Bid now and create memories that shine both on stage and under the stars.
Valued at: $180
This package is your golden ticket to two unforgettable experiences—one filled with theatrical flair, the other with cozy, starry-eyed charm.
🎭 Act One: A Night at the Theatre
Enjoy two tickets (valued at $80) to the Argenta Contemporary Theatre, a cornerstone of North Little Rock’s vibrant arts scene. From Broadway hits to bold new works, ACT delivers performances that captivate and inspire.
🌙 Act Two: The Happy Glamper Experience
Embrace the magic of glamping with a $100 gift certificate toward The Happy Glamper Arkansas. Whether you choose an outdoor bell tent setup or an indoor teepee slumber party, The Happy Glamper transforms ordinary spaces into extraordinary escapes, complete with stylish decor and cozy comforts.
Whether you're planning a romantic date night or a memorable gathering with friends, this package offers a perfect blend of culture and comfort.
Bid now and create memories that shine both on stage and under the stars.
A Romantic Night in the Heart of the Arts District
$100
Starting bid
Argenta Escape: A Romantic Night in the Heart of the Arts District
Valued at: $400+
Treat yourself and someone special to an unforgettable evening in the vibrant Argenta Arts District of North Little Rock. This thoughtfully curated package includes:
🍽️ Dinner at Brood & Barley
Begin your evening with a delightful dinner at Brood & Barley, a cozy gastropub known for its innovative menu and warm atmosphere. Savor dishes crafted with care, offering a fusion of classic and contemporary flavors.
🏨 Luxury Stay at The Baker
After dinner, retreat to The Baker, a beautifully restored boutique hotel blending historic charm with modern amenities. Enjoy a night of comfort in elegantly appointed rooms, complemented by a bottle of wine and a box of chocolates awaiting your arrival.
🍳 Brunch at Blackberry Market
The next morning, indulge in a relaxing brunch at Blackberry Market, a local café offering handcrafted meals, premium coffee drinks, and freshly baked goods. It's the perfect way to conclude your romantic getaway.
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply seeking a night of elegance and relaxation, this Argenta Escape offers a seamless blend of culinary delight and luxurious comfort.
Bid now to experience the charm and romance of Argenta!
Argenta Escape: A Romantic Night in the Heart of the Arts District
Valued at: $400+
Treat yourself and someone special to an unforgettable evening in the vibrant Argenta Arts District of North Little Rock. This thoughtfully curated package includes:
🍽️ Dinner at Brood & Barley
Begin your evening with a delightful dinner at Brood & Barley, a cozy gastropub known for its innovative menu and warm atmosphere. Savor dishes crafted with care, offering a fusion of classic and contemporary flavors.
🏨 Luxury Stay at The Baker
After dinner, retreat to The Baker, a beautifully restored boutique hotel blending historic charm with modern amenities. Enjoy a night of comfort in elegantly appointed rooms, complemented by a bottle of wine and a box of chocolates awaiting your arrival.
🍳 Brunch at Blackberry Market
The next morning, indulge in a relaxing brunch at Blackberry Market, a local café offering handcrafted meals, premium coffee drinks, and freshly baked goods. It's the perfect way to conclude your romantic getaway.
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply seeking a night of elegance and relaxation, this Argenta Escape offers a seamless blend of culinary delight and luxurious comfort.
Bid now to experience the charm and romance of Argenta!
Capture the Moment: Stephanie Scott Photography
$50
Starting bid
Capture the Moment: $300 Gift Card from Stephanie Scott Photography
Valued at: $300
Transform fleeting moments into lasting memories with a $300 gift card from Stephanie Scott Photography, a renowned Little Rock portrait artist celebrated for her ability to fill hearts and homes with stunning wall art.
Whether you're looking to commemorate a special occasion, update family portraits, or simply celebrate everyday beauty, Stephanie's artistry ensures each session is a personalized experience resulting in timeless images.
This gift card can be applied toward any photography session or product offered by Stephanie Scott Photography, making it a perfect gift for yourself or a loved one.
Bid now to seize the opportunity to work with one of Little Rock's finest photographers and create art that will be cherished for a lifetime.
Capture the Moment: $300 Gift Card from Stephanie Scott Photography
Valued at: $300
Transform fleeting moments into lasting memories with a $300 gift card from Stephanie Scott Photography, a renowned Little Rock portrait artist celebrated for her ability to fill hearts and homes with stunning wall art.
Whether you're looking to commemorate a special occasion, update family portraits, or simply celebrate everyday beauty, Stephanie's artistry ensures each session is a personalized experience resulting in timeless images.
This gift card can be applied toward any photography session or product offered by Stephanie Scott Photography, making it a perfect gift for yourself or a loved one.
Bid now to seize the opportunity to work with one of Little Rock's finest photographers and create art that will be cherished for a lifetime.
Guillermo’s Gourmet Coffee Gift Set
$20
Starting bid
Indulge in the art of exceptional coffee while supporting a cause that changes lives. This donated gift set features two of Guillermo’s Gourmet Coffee’s finest blends, crafted to deliver unforgettable moments of comfort and connection — the very essence of what CASA stands for.
G3 Blend:
Experience a perfectly balanced medium roast that harmonizes the nutty sweetness of Brazilian beans, the bright, citrusy lift of Costa Rica, and the earthy richness of Sumatra. The G3 Blend is a smooth, versatile coffee that brings people together — just as CASA brings hope and stability to children in need.
Velvet Hammer:
For those who savor boldness with grace, the Velvet Hammer Blend offers a dark roast adventure. Vibrant Kenyan fruit notes meet the deep, grounding tones of Sumatran coffee, creating a rich, full-bodied cup with a smooth finish — a tribute to the strength and resilience of the children and families CASA serves every day.
Your Winning Bid Makes a Difference:
Each sip will not only delight your senses but also remind you that you helped provide a voice for a child in foster care. 100% of proceeds from your bid directly support CASA’s mission to advocate, uplift, and stand by the children who need us most.
Indulge in the art of exceptional coffee while supporting a cause that changes lives. This donated gift set features two of Guillermo’s Gourmet Coffee’s finest blends, crafted to deliver unforgettable moments of comfort and connection — the very essence of what CASA stands for.
G3 Blend:
Experience a perfectly balanced medium roast that harmonizes the nutty sweetness of Brazilian beans, the bright, citrusy lift of Costa Rica, and the earthy richness of Sumatra. The G3 Blend is a smooth, versatile coffee that brings people together — just as CASA brings hope and stability to children in need.
Velvet Hammer:
For those who savor boldness with grace, the Velvet Hammer Blend offers a dark roast adventure. Vibrant Kenyan fruit notes meet the deep, grounding tones of Sumatran coffee, creating a rich, full-bodied cup with a smooth finish — a tribute to the strength and resilience of the children and families CASA serves every day.
Your Winning Bid Makes a Difference:
Each sip will not only delight your senses but also remind you that you helped provide a voice for a child in foster care. 100% of proceeds from your bid directly support CASA’s mission to advocate, uplift, and stand by the children who need us most.
Light Green Baroque Pearl & Gold Chain Necklace
$95
Starting bid
Donated by: MD Designs – Artisan Jewelry by Ann Riggs & Leta Peterson
Estimated Value: $275
This handcrafted statement piece from MD Designs showcases luminous light green baroque freshwater pearls paired with a modern gold-tone paperclip chain and finished with sculptural floral endcaps. Elegant yet earthy, bold yet timeless — it’s a piece designed to turn heads and spark conversation.
Each MD Designs necklace is thoughtfully made by Ann Riggs and Leta Peterson, co-founders and artisan jewelers whose small business is rooted in creativity, craftsmanship, and connection. Using high-quality materials such as freshwater pearls, natural stones, and mixed metals, Ann and Leta create one-of-a-kind jewelry that blends elegance with natural charm and tells a story of intentional artistry.
Why Your Bid Matters:
Your bid doesn’t just bring home a beautiful necklace — it helps CASA provide advocacy, support, and hope to children in foster care, ensuring every child has a champion by their side.
Donated by: MD Designs – Artisan Jewelry by Ann Riggs & Leta Peterson
Estimated Value: $275
This handcrafted statement piece from MD Designs showcases luminous light green baroque freshwater pearls paired with a modern gold-tone paperclip chain and finished with sculptural floral endcaps. Elegant yet earthy, bold yet timeless — it’s a piece designed to turn heads and spark conversation.
Each MD Designs necklace is thoughtfully made by Ann Riggs and Leta Peterson, co-founders and artisan jewelers whose small business is rooted in creativity, craftsmanship, and connection. Using high-quality materials such as freshwater pearls, natural stones, and mixed metals, Ann and Leta create one-of-a-kind jewelry that blends elegance with natural charm and tells a story of intentional artistry.
Why Your Bid Matters:
Your bid doesn’t just bring home a beautiful necklace — it helps CASA provide advocacy, support, and hope to children in foster care, ensuring every child has a champion by their side.
Little Rock Zoo – Household Plus 3 Membership
$50
Starting bid
Give your family the gift of unforgettable adventures while helping children find the safety, love, and advocacy they deserve. This Household Plus 3 Membership to the Little Rock Zoo offers a full year of wild memories — just like CASA offers children a lifetime of hope.
Membership Includes:
Admission for 2 adults (same household) and their children or grandchildren under 18
Plus, bring up to 3 additional guests every visit for free!
Exclusive Benefits:
Unlimited Visits: Explore the Zoo as often as you like all year long!
Discounts: Save on Zoo camps, education programs, select special events, and at the Safari Trader Gift Shop.
Reciprocal Access: Enjoy free or discounted admission at over 150 zoos and aquariums nationwide.
Supports Animal Care: Your membership helps feed and care for the incredible animals that call the Little Rock Zoo home.
Your Winning Bid Helps CASA Children Soar:
Not only will you unlock a year of adventure for your family, but your generosity will also help CASA provide critical support to children in foster care — empowering them to find their forever homes and thrive.
Value: $169
Donated by: Little Rock Zoo
Give your family the gift of unforgettable adventures while helping children find the safety, love, and advocacy they deserve. This Household Plus 3 Membership to the Little Rock Zoo offers a full year of wild memories — just like CASA offers children a lifetime of hope.
Membership Includes:
Admission for 2 adults (same household) and their children or grandchildren under 18
Plus, bring up to 3 additional guests every visit for free!
Exclusive Benefits:
Unlimited Visits: Explore the Zoo as often as you like all year long!
Discounts: Save on Zoo camps, education programs, select special events, and at the Safari Trader Gift Shop.
Reciprocal Access: Enjoy free or discounted admission at over 150 zoos and aquariums nationwide.
Supports Animal Care: Your membership helps feed and care for the incredible animals that call the Little Rock Zoo home.
Your Winning Bid Helps CASA Children Soar:
Not only will you unlock a year of adventure for your family, but your generosity will also help CASA provide critical support to children in foster care — empowering them to find their forever homes and thrive.
Value: $169
Donated by: Little Rock Zoo
Skid Fragrance Collection for Boys
$25
Starting bid
Get ready to take your adventures to the max with Skid, a vibrant fragrance boy collection that fuels their explorations and perfectly complements their chase for excitement. Value $95, brought to you by jafra.com/rperez.
Get ready to take your adventures to the max with Skid, a vibrant fragrance boy collection that fuels their explorations and perfectly complements their chase for excitement. Value $95, brought to you by jafra.com/rperez.
Gold Dynamics
$30
Starting bid
Experience the power of gold to restore your skin's youthful appearance with Jafra Gold Dynamics. A luxurious skin care regimen that targets mature skin, Gold Dynamics is formulated with a unique blend of gold complex and premium botanicals that work together to improve the skin's elasticity, soften the appearance of lines, and promote radiance. Value $110, brought to you by jafra.com/rperez.
Experience the power of gold to restore your skin's youthful appearance with Jafra Gold Dynamics. A luxurious skin care regimen that targets mature skin, Gold Dynamics is formulated with a unique blend of gold complex and premium botanicals that work together to improve the skin's elasticity, soften the appearance of lines, and promote radiance. Value $110, brought to you by jafra.com/rperez.
Coreta Girl's Fragrance Set
$25
Starting bid
Radiate with shimmer and make a dazzling impression with Coreta girl fragrance set, a playful and glitter-filled fragrance that envelopes the charms and the senses, ensuring an experience that is as magical as it is delightful. Value $95, brought to you by Jafra.com/rperez.
Radiate with shimmer and make a dazzling impression with Coreta girl fragrance set, a playful and glitter-filled fragrance that envelopes the charms and the senses, ensuring an experience that is as magical as it is delightful. Value $95, brought to you by Jafra.com/rperez.
Jafra Tender Moments Baby Care Bundle
$25
Starting bid
Indulge your baby with the Jafra Tender Moments baby care bundle, a complete collection of gentle, nourishing products that will make bath time and everyday care a special experience. Value $100, brought to you by jafra.com/rperez.
Indulge your baby with the Jafra Tender Moments baby care bundle, a complete collection of gentle, nourishing products that will make bath time and everyday care a special experience. Value $100, brought to you by jafra.com/rperez.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!