Storybook Gala Silent Auction

Valued at: $250+ of pure indulgence Featuring items from Cocoon Collaborative and one of our fabulous Board members. When’s the last time you truly pampered yourself? This stunning basket is your golden ticket to a glow-up moment that starts from the crown of your head and flows all the way to your soul. Kick things off with a professional haircut, wash, and style—thanks to a $60 gift certificate to a trusted stylist who knows just how to bring out your best look. Then, keep the good vibes flowing at home with high-end products that turn your bathroom into a personal spa: Moroccan Oil Volumizing Mousse for body and bounce R+Co Dry Volume Spray to revive and lift Amika Frizz Control for smooth, sleek confidence Uberbliss Bond Sustainer to nourish and repair stressed-out strands JVN Hair Shine Drops for that irresistible gloss Safyre Beauty Lotion to hydrate and soothe Lush Lotus Flower Soap for an aromatic cleanse Tocca Travel Perfume to add a whisper of elegance wherever you go Fennel & Fire Lavender Lemongrass Tea for a moment of calm This isn’t just a basket—it’s a permission slip to pour back into you. Bid big, because self-care never goes out of style.

