Storytelling: Coming Home to Acton & Boxborough

15 Charter Rd

Acton, MA 01720, USA

General Admission
$35

Enjoy an evening of powerful, true stories told live by community members reflecting on the theme Coming Home to Acton & Boxborough.

Student Ticket
$15

Special reduced admission for students. A chance to experience an inspiring night of storytelling and connection.

Patron Ticket
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Support the event - and our mission - at a higher level. Includes two reserved seats. Your generosity helps make this community gathering possible.

Community Ticket
Free

We want everyone to feel welcome. If cost is a barrier, please join us with a Community Ticket — no questions asked.

