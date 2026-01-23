CBS-CS

CBS-CS

Storytelling with Children

500 S Franklin St

Syracuse, NY 13202, USA

Grimmest Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Admission for 20 for VIP access to the full Festival.
  • Sponsorship of 8 families to the MOST on May 17th.
  • Sponsor Name or Logo on all promotional materials and on all signage at the event.
  • Acknowledgement as underwriter on podcast episode distributed to national audience through media and partners.
Grimmer Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
  • Admission for 15 for VIP access to the full Festival.
  • Sponsorship of 6 families to the MOST on May 17th.
  • Sponsor Name or Logo on all signage at the event.
  • Acknowledgement as underwriter on podcast episode distributed to national audience through media and partners.
Grimm Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Admission for 10 for VIP access to the full Festival.
  • Sponsorship of 4 families to the MOST on May 17th.
  • Sponsor Name or Logo on signage at the event.
  • Acknowledgement as underwriter on podcast episode distributed to national audience through media and partners.
Hansel & Gretel Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • Admission for 8 for VIP access to the full Festival.
  • Sponsor Name or Logo on signage at the event.
  • Acknowledgement of Sponsor during the evening Storyteller Panel.
Grimm Fairy Tale Live Taping - Adult Ticket
$25

Adult ticket to the live taping of the new Grimm Fair tale with Adam Gidwitz. Children will not be admitted to the live taping without at least one adult per party.

Grimm Fairy Tale Live Taping - Child Ticket
$10

Individual Child ticket to the live taping of the new Grimm Fair tale with Adam Gidwitz. Children will not be admitted to the live taping without at least one adult per party.

VIP Children's Event with Adam Gidwitz - 1 Adult & 1 Child
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Each ticket includes 1 adult ticket and 1 child ticket. Extra children's tickets can be purchased at $15. These tickets get you into the VIP event where children will have their event stickers signed by Adam, access to the new Grimm Fairy Tale live taping and front row seating in the ExploraDome.

Extra VIP Child Ticket
$15

Add as many additional children's VIP tickets as you wish with the purchase of an Adult Combo VIP ticket. Each extra child ticket is $15. These tickets get you into the VIP event where children will have their event stickers signed by Adam, access to the new Grimm Fairy Tale live taping and front row seating in the ExploraDome.

