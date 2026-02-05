Storytelling with Children (copy)

Hansel & Gretel Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
- 2 tickets to the Live Podcast Taping or VIP Book & Sticker Signing Event and Q&A with Adam Gidwitz.
- Sponsor Name or Logo on signage at the event.
- Acknowledgement of Sponsor during the evening Storyteller Panel.
