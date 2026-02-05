Congregation Beth Sholom - Chevra Shas

Hosted by

Congregation Beth Sholom - Chevra Shas

About this event

Storytelling with Children (copy)

500 S Franklin St

Syracuse, NY 13202, USA

Grimmest Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
  • 6 tickets to the Live Podcast Taping (with preferred seating) and to the VIP Book & Sticker Signing Event and Q&A with Adam Gidwitz.
  • Sponsorship of 6 families to the MOST on May 17th.
  • Sponsor Name or Logo on all promotional materials and on all signage at the event.
  • Acknowledgement as underwriter on podcast episode distributed to national audience through media and partners.
Grimmer Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • 4 tickets to the Live Podcast Taping (with preferred seating) and to the VIP Book & Sticker Signing Event and Q&A with Adam Gidwitz.
  • Sponsorship of 4 families to the MOST on May 17th.
  • Sponsor Name or Logo on all signage at the event.
  • Acknowledgement as underwriter on podcast episode distributed to national audience through media and partners.
Grimm Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • 2 tickets to the Live Podcast Taping (with preferred seating) and to the VIP Book & Sticker Signing Event and Q&A with Adam Gidwitz.
  • Sponsorship of 2 families to the MOST on May 17th.
  • Sponsor Name or Logo on signage at the event.
  • Acknowledgement as underwriter on podcast episode distributed to national audience through media and partners.
Hansel & Gretel Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • 2 tickets to the Live Podcast Taping or VIP Book & Sticker Signing Event and Q&A with Adam Gidwitz.
  • Sponsor Name or Logo on signage at the event.
  • Acknowledgement of Sponsor during the evening Storyteller Panel.
Festival Adult Ticket
$25
Festival Child Ticket
$10
Add a donation for Congregation Beth Sholom - Chevra Shas

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!