Storytime with Soulardarity

Highland Park, MI 48203, USA
Attend our reading session at no extra charge (donations always welcome) and get a swag bag with a book, snack pack, fleece blanket and a solar powered lantern or flashlight all in a Soulardarity branded tote bag! (we will need to verify your membership is up to date.)
Everything that comes with the ready reader + your extra funds will help sponsor a young reader’s attendance.
If you are well resourced monitarily we’d love your additional support. Be a dynamic donor and help us make sure this event is well funding.
