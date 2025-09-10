Stow-Munroe Falls Rotary Club Membership Dues

Valid for one year
Most common membership type. Any person possessing the qualifications set forth in the Rotary constitution may be elected to Active Membership. Members should be adult persons of good character and good business or professional reputation. Active Members have full access to all of the benefits of Rotary, may serve in a leadership role, and are expected to fulfill the regular attendance recommendations.
A person who distinguishes him or herself in the furtherance of Rotary ideals may be elected to honorary membership of a club. The honorary member is exempt from paying dues and attendance requirements and cannot vote or hold office. Honorary Membership must be suggested by the sponsoring member and approved by the Board of Directors.
Corporate memberships allow companies and organizations to designate two employees to attend meetings and activities. The designees can share and rotate attendance, which provides flexibility to the members and the companies. Cost of dues to the company is $280 annually. Both designees are considered active members with Rotary International, but corporate members do not have voting rights or eligibility to serve as a club trustee or officer.
Family memberships offer a discount to spouses, partners, and parents who both wish to join the Club. Members can share and rotate attendance, or attend together. Annual dues for two family memberships are $280 annually. Both members are considered active members with Rotary International, but family members do not have voting rights or eligibility to serve as a club trustee or officer. The club's general fund would cover the additional cost associated with this membership structure.
In order to support recruitment and retention of younger populations, a new generations membership offers a tiered membership system for new member applicants under the age of 40. The cost of annual dues for new members under 40 is discounted to $50 for the first year, and $100 for the second year. Typical annual dues of $200 per year are expected in the third year and beyond.
