Stow-Munroe Falls Rotary Foundation Annual Golf Outing-2026

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About this event
Title Sponsor listed as such on event banner and all printed materials. Includes Hole Sponsorship Sign. Grants entry to the full event for four (4) golfers.
Sponsorship listed on event banner and all printed materials. Includes Hole Sponsorship Sign. Grants entry to the full event for three (3) golfers.
Sponsorship listed on event banner and all printed materials. Includes Hole Sponsorship Sign. Grants entry to the full event for two (2) golfers.
Sponsorship listed on event banner and all printed materials. Includes Hole Sponsorship Sign. Grants entry to the full event for one (1) golfer.
Sponsorship listed on event banner and all printed materials. Includes Hole Sponsorship Sign.
Sign placed on Tee Box
Sign to honor an individual and placed at memorial garden near practice green.
Team of four (4) participants
Single Player will be paired with others.
$
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