Hosted by

Stow-Munroe Falls Rotary Club Foundation

About this event

Stow-Munroe Falls Rotary Foundation Annual Golf Outing-2026

2770 Call Rd

Stow, OH 44224, USA

Platinum Level Sponsor
$2,000
Available until Jun 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Title Sponsor listed as such on event banner and all printed materials. Includes Hole Sponsorship Sign. Grants entry to the full event for four (4) golfers.

Diamond Level Sponsor
$1,500
Available until Jun 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Sponsorship listed on event banner and all printed materials. Includes Hole Sponsorship Sign. Grants entry to the full event for three (3) golfers.

Gold Level Sponsor
$1,000
Available until Jun 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Sponsorship listed on event banner and all printed materials. Includes Hole Sponsorship Sign. Grants entry to the full event for two (2) golfers.

Silver Level Sponsor
$500
Available until Jun 1

Sponsorship listed on event banner and all printed materials. Includes Hole Sponsorship Sign. Grants entry to the full event for one (1) golfer.

Bronze Level Sponsor
$250
Available until Jun 1

Sponsorship listed on event banner and all printed materials. Includes Hole Sponsorship Sign.

Hole Sponsor
$100
Available until Jun 1

Sign placed on Tee Box

Memorial Sponsor
$50
Available until Jun 1

Sign to honor an individual and placed at memorial garden near practice green.

Team Registration
$500
Available until Jun 12
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Team of four (4) participants

Individual Participant
$125

Single Player will be paired with others.

Add a donation for Stow-Munroe Falls Rotary Club Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!