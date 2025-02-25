South Texans' Property Rights Association

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South Texans' Property Rights Association

STPRA 2026 Gala

1730 W Corral Ave

Kingsville, TX 78363, USA

Individual Member Ticket
$200

Includes a three-course seated dinner and open bar

Individual Non-Member Ticket
$225

Includes a three-course seated dinner, open bar and a one-year STPRA Associate membership.

Ganadero Sponsor
$5,000
  • Table for 10
  • Large capacity RTIC cooler with STPRA branding
  • Private guided Capitol tour followed by dinner for 4
  • Hyperlink to sponsor’s website from STPRA’s website
  • Recognition on STPRA’s daily news blasts, event website, and sponsor banners within the facility on day of event. Advertising submission deadline: September 8th
Patron Sponsor
$3,500
  • Table for 10
  • Medium capacity RTIC cooler with STPRA branding
  • Hyperlink to sponsor’s website from STPRA’s website
  • Recognition on STPRA’s daily news blasts, event website, and sponsor banners within the facility on day of event. Advertising submission deadline: September 8th
Caballero Sponsor
$2,500
  • Table for 10
  • Hyperlink to sponsor’s website from STPRA’s website
  • Recognition on STPRA’s daily news blasts, event website, and sponsor banners within the facility on day of event. Advertising submission deadline: September 8th
Bar Sponsor
$2,500

Recognition as a Bar Sponsor in the event program, branded signage prominently displayed at the bar. Opportunity to provide branded cocktail napkins or bar accessories. Limited to 2 sponsors

Live Auction Bidder Paddles Sponsor
$1,250

Recognition on live auction bidder paddles as a sponsor of the auctioneer. Limited to 2 sponsors.

Program Sponsor
$1,200

Recognition on event program as the Program Sponsor

Poker Chip Raffle Sponsor
$900

Donor’s logo/name featured on 200 poker chips in the Poker Chip Raffle

Koozie Sponsor
$700

Recognition at two bars as a Koozie Sponsor

Recognition as a Raffle Tier 4 Sponsor
$600

Signage will be displayed at this specific raffle table, alongside the prizes available for this tier. As the tier increases, so does the value of the prizes.

Recognition as a Raffle Tier 3 Sponsor
$400

Signage will be displayed at this specific raffle table, alongside the prizes available for this tier. As the tier increases, so does the value of the prizes.

Recognition as a Raffle Tier 2 Sponsor
$250

Signage will be displayed at this specific raffle table, alongside the prizes available for this tier. As the tier increases, so does the value of the prizes.

Recognition as a Raffle Tier 1 Sponsor
$150

Signage will be displayed at this specific raffle table, alongside the prizes available for this tier. As the tier increases, so does the value of the prizes.

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