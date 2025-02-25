STPRA 2026 Gala

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Includes a three-course seated dinner and open bar
Includes a three-course seated dinner, open bar and a one-year STPRA Associate membership.
Recognition as a Bar Sponsor in the event program, branded signage prominently displayed at the bar. Opportunity to provide branded cocktail napkins or bar accessories. Limited to 2 sponsors
Recognition on live auction bidder paddles as a sponsor of the auctioneer. Limited to 2 sponsors.
Recognition on event program as the Program Sponsor
Donor’s logo/name featured on 200 poker chips in the Poker Chip Raffle
Recognition at two bars as a Koozie Sponsor
Signage will be displayed at this specific raffle table, alongside the prizes available for this tier. As the tier increases, so does the value of the prizes.
Signage will be displayed at this specific raffle table, alongside the prizes available for this tier. As the tier increases, so does the value of the prizes.
Signage will be displayed at this specific raffle table, alongside the prizes available for this tier. As the tier increases, so does the value of the prizes.
Signage will be displayed at this specific raffle table, alongside the prizes available for this tier. As the tier increases, so does the value of the prizes.
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