Strategic Partner Payments

The most prestigious partnership level for visionary partners who lead with strength and inspire growth

CORE BENEFITS / Event Benefits:

A table set up at all events, if space permits (must provide your own marketing materials)

Individual pull up banner for display at all events

Acknowledgement at all events, including installation

(3) 2 minute speaking opportunity at each event, excluding main events

(3) tickets to all education and industry events- Non- Member Guests Only (excluding main events)

Opportunity to provide promotional items for Members’ swag bags

Unlimited Advertisement of Logo on all event flyers

Access to event registrants list

MEMBERSHIP BENEFITS

(1) National WCR membership, non-transferable

First priority for any additional benefits that may come up during the year

Full Page display on Strategic Partnership Website

Recognition on WCR Broward website with link to partner’s website

Utilization of WCR logo as a Proud Partner on your business advertisement, email signatures, etc

SOCIAL MEDIA BENEFITS

Featured Live at your office 2x/ year

60 second interview describing the company, to be posted on all WCR Broward social media platforms

(1) Membership Testimonial posted 6x/year to Social Media

Professional video created and posted on IG reels story and added to highlights

Opportunity to submit 60 Second reel for "Strategic Partner Saturdays”, added to WCR Broward Stories

*Only affiliates with NAR, Florida Realtors, or Local Boards are eligible for WCR Membership