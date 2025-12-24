Strategic Partner Payments

Hosted by
About this event
The most prestigious partnership level for visionary partners who lead with strength and inspire growth
CORE BENEFITS / Event Benefits:
A table set up at all events, if space permits (must provide your own marketing materials)
Individual pull up banner for display at all events
Acknowledgement at all events, including installation
(3) 2 minute speaking opportunity at each event, excluding main events
(3) tickets to all education and industry events- Non- Member Guests Only (excluding main events)
Opportunity to provide promotional items for Members’ swag bags
Unlimited Advertisement of Logo on all event flyers
Access to event registrants list
MEMBERSHIP BENEFITS
(1) National WCR membership, non-transferable
First priority for any additional benefits that may come up during the year
Full Page display on Strategic Partnership Website
Recognition on WCR Broward website with link to partner’s website
Utilization of WCR logo as a Proud Partner on your business advertisement, email signatures, etc
SOCIAL MEDIA BENEFITS
Featured Live at your office 2x/ year
60 second interview describing the company, to be posted on all WCR Broward social media platforms
(1) Membership Testimonial posted 6x/year to Social Media
Professional video created and posted on IG reels story and added to highlights
Opportunity to submit 60 Second reel for "Strategic Partner Saturdays”, added to WCR Broward Stories
*Only affiliates with NAR, Florida Realtors, or Local Boards are eligible for WCR Membership
For distinguished partners who uplift, empower, and help us bloom
CORE BENEFITS / Event Benefits:
A table set up at all events, if space permits (must provide your own marketing materials)
Company logo and QR code on a free standing WCR banner displayed at all events
Acknowledgement at all events, including installation
(2) 2 minute speaking opportunity at each event, excluding main events
(2) tickets to all education and industry events- Non- Member Guests Only, excluding main events
Opportunity to provide promotional items for Members’ swag bags
Unlimited Advertisement of Logo on all event flyers
Access to event registrants list
MEMBERSHIP BENEFITS
(1) National WCR membership, non-transferable
First priority for any additional benefits that may come up during the year
Half Page display on Strategic Partnership Website
Recognition on WCR Broward website with link to partner’s website
Utilization of WCR logo as a Proud Partner on your business advertisement, email signatures, etc
SOCIAL MEDIA BENEFITS
Featured Live at your office 1x/ year
45 second interview describing the company, to be posted on all WCR Broward social media platforms
(1) Membership Testimonial posted 4x/year to Social Media
Video created and posted on IG reels story and added to highlights
Opportunity to submit 45 Second reel for "Strategic Partner Saturdays”, added to WCR Broward Stories
*Only affiliates with NAR, Florida Realtors, or Local Boards are eligible for WCR membership
For collaborative partners who nurture community and connection.
CORE BENEFITS / Event Benefits:
A table set up at all events, if space permits (must provide your own marketing materials)
Company logo and QR code on a free standing WCR banner displayed at all events
Acknowledgement at all events, including installation
(1) 2 minute speaking opportunity at each event, excluding main events
(1) tickets to all education and industry events- Non- Member Guests Only, excluding main events
Opportunity to provide promotional items for Members’ swag bags
Unlimited Advertisement of Logo on all event flyers
Access to event registrants list
MEMBERSHIP BENEFITS
Priority for any additional benefits that may come up during the year
Logo Displayed on Strategic Partnership Website
Recognition on WCR Broward website with link to partner’s website
Utilization of WCR logo as a Proud Partner on your business advertisement, email signatures, etc
SOCIAL MEDIA BENEFITS
30 second interview describing the company, to be posted on all WCR Broward social media platforms
(1) Membership Testimonial posted 2x/year to Social Media
Video created and posted on IG reels story and added to highlights
Opportunity to submit 30 Second reel for "Strategic Partner Saturdays”, added to WCR Broward Stories
*Only affiliates with NAR, Florida Realtors, or Local Boards are eligible for WCR membership
For radiant partners who bring light, warmth, and joy to our mission.
CORE BENEFITS / Event Benefits:
A table set up at all events, if space permits (must provide your own marketing materials)
Company logo and QR code on a free standing WCR banner displayed at all events
Acknowledgement at all events, including installation
Opportunity to provide promotional items for Members’ swag bags
Unlimited Advertisement of Logo on all event flyers
Access to event registrants list
MEMBERSHIP BENEFITS
Logo Displayed on Strategic Partnership Website
Recognition on WCR Broward website with link to partner’s website
Utilization of WCR logo as a Proud Partner on your business advertisement, email signatures, etc
SOCIAL MEDIA BENEFITS
30 second interview describing the company, to be posted on all WCR Broward social media platforms
*Only affiliates with NAR, Florida Realtors, or Local Boards are eligible for WCR
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!