Stratfield Historic District Association Inc

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Stratfield Historic District Association Inc

About the memberships

Stratfield Historic District Association Inc Memberships 2026

IndIvidual Membership
$10

Valid until June 15, 2027

Individual membership gives you the right to vote on our annual goals and projects and in board member elections. Plus, you will receive invitations to our monthly meetings, neighborhood alerts and notifications of events, including Coffee with a Cop, our annual Neighborhood Block Party and our Holiday Tree Lighting.

Household Membership
$20

Valid until June 15, 2027

Household membership gives every adult family member the right to vote on our annual goals and projects and in board member elections.Plus, you will receive invitations to our monthly meetings, neighborhood alerts and notifications of events, including Coffee with a Cop, our annual Neighborhood Block Party and our Holiday Tree Lighting.

Business Membership
$30

Valid until June 15, 2027

Busines membership gives the business owner the right to vote on our annual goals and projects and in board member elections. Plus, you will receive invitations to our monthly meetings, neighborhood alerts and notifications of events, including Coffee with a Cop, our annual Neighborhood Block Party and our Holiday Tree Lighting.

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