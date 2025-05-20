Stratfield Historic District Association Inc Memberships 2026

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About the memberships
Valid until June 15, 2027
Individual membership gives you the right to vote on our annual goals and projects and in board member elections. Plus, you will receive invitations to our monthly meetings, neighborhood alerts and notifications of events, including Coffee with a Cop, our annual Neighborhood Block Party and our Holiday Tree Lighting.
Valid until June 15, 2027
Household membership gives every adult family member the right to vote on our annual goals and projects and in board member elections.Plus, you will receive invitations to our monthly meetings, neighborhood alerts and notifications of events, including Coffee with a Cop, our annual Neighborhood Block Party and our Holiday Tree Lighting.
Valid until June 15, 2027
Busines membership gives the business owner the right to vote on our annual goals and projects and in board member elections. Plus, you will receive invitations to our monthly meetings, neighborhood alerts and notifications of events, including Coffee with a Cop, our annual Neighborhood Block Party and our Holiday Tree Lighting.
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