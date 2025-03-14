Stratford 2025 Ticket Orders

Macbeth (SHAKESPEARE) - Friday, August 22 @ 8:00pm
$57
“IT WILL HAVE BLOOD, THEY SAY; BLOOD WILL HAVE BLOOD.”
Three witches speak a prophecy of power to an ambitious warrior. When the prophecies prove true and the bodies pile up, where lies the blame: in prophecy, fate or Macbeth’s own secret desires? What alignment of stars guides the anti-hero Macbeth’s bloody hand? This bold reimagining of Shakespeare’s darkest tragedy by visionary director Robert Lepage sets the uncanny action during the biker wars of the 1990s.
This production includes scenes of staged violence, murder, death and substance abuse. It explores mature themes and includes coarse language.
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (MUSICAL) - Sat. August 23 @ 2:00pm
$57
“IT WAS JOY, IT WAS SUBLIME, A SPLENDID WAY TO EARN A DIME.”
Lawrence Jameson is no stranger to the high life—he’s lived it for years by separating lonely rich ladies from their fortunes in a swanky Riviera town. When he and his chief competitor in the con business, Freddy Benson, make a bet to swindle an heiress out of $50,000, the professional scoundrels soon discover they may not always be the smartest people in the room. Inspired by the hit 1988 film Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, the musical comedy earned 11 Tony Award nominations for its hilarious hijinks and frivolity—beautifully reminiscent of an earlier age.
This production includes mature themes and coarse language. The plot uses humour to explore and expose harmful stereotypes about gender and disability.
Annie (MUSICAL) - Sat. August 23 @ 8:00pm
$57
“YOU'RE NEVER FULLY DRESSED WITHOUT A SMILE”
Annie has reigned as one of the world’s most beloved family musicals since its original six-year Broadway run. Annie Bennett is the iconic mop-topped orphan who knows the sun will come out tomorrow for her, no matter how dark it gets today. (Even if “today” is under the domain of Miss Hannigan, the caretaker of the orphanage and an over-the-top misopedist.) When Annie and her scrappy dog, Sandy, are taken in by the secretary of the billionaire Daddy Warbucks, the girl's lifelong search to find her birth parents sets off a chain of wacky, heartwarming adventures.
Anne of Green Gables (CHILDREN'S SHOW) - Sun. Aug 24 @ 2pm
$57
“IT SEEMS LIKE SUCH A WASTE TO LOOK AT A PERSON AND NOT ASK ABOUT ALL THE THINGS THEY'RE THINKING AND FEELING AND WONDERING, DOESN'T IT?”
Generations of readers have fallen in love with Lucy Maud Montgomery’s timeless tale of imagination, resilience and the transformative power of love. When freckle-faced orphan Anne Shirley arrives in Avonlea, she has little more than the clothes on her back. Soon her vivid imagination, fiery temper and tenacious spirit win over her adoptive parents and schoolmates, including her arch nemesis, Gilbert. In this playful take on the beloved classic novel, audiences meet Anne illuminated by her signature charm and irrepressible glory—minus the show tunes!
Workshop with Stratford Actors (ATWAS STUDENTS ONLY)
$10
On Saturday, August 23 @ 10:00am, our young actors have the opportunity to participate in a performance workshop with actors from the Stratford Festival. If your actor(s) is/are interested in participating, please purchase a ticket to participate.
ANNIE - Post Performance Chat with Stratford Actors
Free
FOR ALL ATWAS STUDENTS, FAMILY MEMBERS & FRIENDS. After the Saturday night show of Annie, we will be offering a FREE talk back with actors from the show. All ATWAS students AND family members are welcome to join us. The is a free event for you (sponsored by ATWAS), just let us know how many people will be joining us! Make sure to get a "ticket" for all who will be joining us to ensure appropriate space for all.
