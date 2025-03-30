Stratford Bands Business Sponsorship Form

Benefits include all Supporter benefits plus: --Recognition in Winter and Spring concert programs for the school year (must be submitted prior to December (Winter) and May (Spring) to meet printing deadlines. -Sponsorship announcement at all home football games this season -Recognition on social media twice during year -Name/logo displayed on band trailer this season -Large printed check and photo with band representatives, posted on social media and website -Jazz or Pep band performance (depending on season) at your office or event of your choice

Benefits include all Supporter benefits plus: --Recognition in Winter and Spring concert programs for the school year (must be submitted prior to December (Winter) and May (Spring) to meet printing deadlines. -Sponsorship announcement at all home football games this season -Recognition on social media twice during year -Name/logo displayed on band trailer this season -Large printed check and photo with band representatives, posted on social media and website -Jazz or Pep band performance (depending on season) at your office or event of your choice

More details...