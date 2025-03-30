Hosted by

Stratford Bands Booster

Stratford Bands Business Sponsorship Form

Supporter
$500
Benefits include: -tax-exempt letter and thank you from Booster Club -Band Supporter decal -Sponsorship announcement at one home football game this season -Name/logo displayed on banner at home football games -Recognition at Community Show (Fall marching season) -Recognition at annual Band Banquet
Crusader
$1,000
Benefits include all Supporter benefits plus: -Recognition in Winter and Spring concert programs for the school year (must be submitted prior to December (Winter) and May (Spring) to meet printing deadlines. -Sponsorship announcement at all home football games this season -Recognition on social media once during year
Coat of Arms
$2,500
Benefits include all Supporter benefits plus: --Recognition in Winter and Spring concert programs for the school year (must be submitted prior to December (Winter) and May (Spring) to meet printing deadlines. -Sponsorship announcement at all home football games this season -Recognition on social media twice during year
Heart of a Knight
$5,000
Benefits include all Supporter benefits plus: --Recognition in Winter and Spring concert programs for the school year (must be submitted prior to December (Winter) and May (Spring) to meet printing deadlines. -Sponsorship announcement at all home football games this season -Recognition on social media twice during year -Name/logo displayed on band trailer this season
Knight of the Round Table
$7,500
Benefits include all Supporter benefits plus: --Recognition in Winter and Spring concert programs for the school year (must be submitted prior to December (Winter) and May (Spring) to meet printing deadlines. -Sponsorship announcement at all home football games this season -Recognition on social media twice during year -Name/logo displayed on band trailer this season -Large printed check and photo with band representatives, posted on social media and website
Excalibur
$10,000
Benefits include all Supporter benefits plus: --Recognition in Winter and Spring concert programs for the school year (must be submitted prior to December (Winter) and May (Spring) to meet printing deadlines. -Sponsorship announcement at all home football games this season -Recognition on social media twice during year -Name/logo displayed on band trailer this season -Large printed check and photo with band representatives, posted on social media and website -Jazz or Pep band performance (depending on season) at your office or event of your choice
