Stratham 5K - 2026

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About this event
A 2’ x 4’ banner placed front and center. The fun run, the 5K, and the check-in line all engage with the area these signs will be placed. Additionally, the MC will announce our platinum sponsors, along with a 2-4 sentence write up about the sponsor / business, multiple times throughout the morning.
A 2’ x 4’ sign placed at the start of the fun run. The MC will announce our KIDS FUN RUN sponsor at the start of the race.
A 2’ x 4’ sign placed with the course map next to check-in. After check-in is complete, all runners will engage with the map to familiarize themselves with the course. The MC will announce our sponsor at the start of the race.
A 2’ x 4’ sign placed next to the registration desk. The MC will announce our sponsor at the start of the race.
A 2’ x 4’ sign placed near the start of the race next to the flag. The MC will announce our sponsor at the start of the anthem.
A 2’ x 4’ sign placed at the water stop. The MC will announce our sponsor at the start of the race.
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