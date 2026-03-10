Miracles From Mimi

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Miracles From Mimi

About this event

Stratham 5K - 2026

39 Gifford Farm Rd

Stratham, NH 03885, USA

PLATINUM ROW SPONSOR
$500

A 2’ x 4’ banner placed front and center. The fun run, the 5K, and the check-in line all engage with the area these signs will be placed. Additionally, the MC will announce our platinum sponsors, along with a 2-4 sentence write up about the sponsor / business, multiple times throughout the morning. 

KIDS FUN RUN SPONSOR
$400

A 2’ x 4’ sign placed at the start of the fun run. The MC will announce our KIDS FUN RUN sponsor at the start of the race.

COURSE MAP SPONSOR
$300

A 2’ x 4’ sign placed with the course map next to check-in. After check-in is complete, all runners will engage with the map to familiarize themselves with the course. The MC will announce our sponsor at the start of the race.

CHECK IN SPONSOR
$300

A 2’ x 4’ sign placed next to the registration desk. The MC will announce our sponsor at the start of the race.

ANTHEM SPONSOR
$300

A 2’ x 4’ sign placed near the start of the race next to the flag.  The MC will announce our sponsor at the start of the anthem.

WATER STATION SPONSOR
$300

A 2’ x 4’ sign placed at the water stop. The MC will announce our sponsor at the start of the race.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!