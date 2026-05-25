Stratton Ovarian Cancer Foundation 2026 Golf Tournament

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About this event
EARLY BIRD SPECIAL - Includes lunch and 1 drink ticket.
EARLY BIRD SPECIAL - Includes lunch and 1 drink ticket per person.
Includes lunch and 1 drink ticket.
Includes lunch and 1 drink ticket per person.
Title sponsor recognition | 4 tournament tickets | Tee box setup for company table | Name/Logo on 2026 T-shirt | 2 tee box signs | Logo on Cart GPS | swag bag presence.
4 tournament tickets | Tee box setup for company table | Name/Logo on 2026 T-shirt | Platinum sponsor recognition | 1 tee box sign | Logo on Cart GPS | swag bag presence.
2 tournament tickets | Name/Logo on 2026 T-shirt | Logo on Cart GPS | 1 tee box sign | swag bag presence.
Name/Logo on 2026 T-shirt | 1 tee box sign | Logo on Cart GPS | swag bag presence.
Name/Logo on 2026 T-shirt | Logo on Drink Tickets | swag bag presence.
Not able to play in the tournament? No worries, come and join us for a Sonoran Taco bar! Includes lunch and 1 drink ticket.
Your donation, in any amount, helps provide housing assistance and support during treatment and recovery.
$
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