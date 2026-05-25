Stratton Ovarian Cancer Foundation

Hosted by

Stratton Ovarian Cancer Foundation

About this event

Stratton Ovarian Cancer Foundation 2026 Golf Tournament

Golf Club

3645 W Starr Pass Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85745, USA

EARLY BIRD Single Golfer
$175
Available until Jun 30

EARLY BIRD SPECIAL - Includes lunch and 1 drink ticket.

EARLY BIRD Golf Foursome
$700
Available until Jun 30
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

EARLY BIRD SPECIAL - Includes lunch and 1 drink ticket per person.

Single Golfer
$200

Includes lunch and 1 drink ticket.

Golf Foursome
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes lunch and 1 drink ticket per person.

TITLE SPONSOR
$5,000

Title sponsor recognition | 4 tournament tickets | Tee box setup for company table | Name/Logo on 2026 T-shirt | 2 tee box signs | Logo on Cart GPS | swag bag presence.

PLATINUM SPONSOR
$2,500

4 tournament tickets | Tee box setup for company table | Name/Logo on 2026 T-shirt | Platinum sponsor recognition | 1 tee box sign | Logo on Cart GPS | swag bag presence.

GOLD SPONSOR
$1,500

2 tournament tickets | Name/Logo on 2026 T-shirt | Logo on Cart GPS | 1 tee box sign | swag bag presence.

SILVER SPONSOR
$500

Name/Logo on 2026 T-shirt | 1 tee box sign | Logo on Cart GPS | swag bag presence.

BEVERAGE SPONSOR
$600

Name/Logo on 2026 T-shirt | Logo on Drink Tickets | swag bag presence.

LUNCH TICKET
$50

Not able to play in the tournament? No worries, come and join us for a Sonoran Taco bar! Includes lunch and 1 drink ticket.

DONATION
Pay what you can

Your donation, in any amount, helps provide housing assistance and support during treatment and recovery.

Add a donation for Stratton Ovarian Cancer Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!