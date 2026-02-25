Strawberry City Roller Derby Season 3

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GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET AGES 13+ This game will be at Everett Community College, in Everett, WA. Doors at 2pm, first game starts at 3pm.
KIDS TICKET AGES 5-12, This game will be at Everett Community College, in Everett, WA. . Doors at 2pm, first game starts at 3pm.
KIDS TICKET 5 AND UNDER FREE, This game will be at Everett Community College, in Everett, WA. Doors at 2pm, first game starts at 3pm.
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