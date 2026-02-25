Strawberry City Roller Derby

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Strawberry City Roller Derby

About this event

Strawberry City Roller Derby Season 3

2206 Tower St

Everett, WA 98201, USA

Season 3 General Admission 13+
$15

GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET AGES 13+ This game will be at Everett Community College, in Everett, WA. Doors at 2pm, first game starts at 3pm.

Season 3 Kids Ticket (Ages 6-12)
$12

KIDS TICKET AGES 5-12, This game will be at Everett Community College, in Everett, WA. . Doors at 2pm, first game starts at 3pm.

Season 3 Kids 5 & under FREE (Must add to cart)
Free

KIDS TICKET 5 AND UNDER FREE, This game will be at Everett Community College, in Everett, WA. Doors at 2pm, first game starts at 3pm.

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