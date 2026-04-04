A circular logo with a red outer ring contains the text "STRAWBERRY CREST IB WORLD SCHOOL" and the IB logo in the center.
Strawberry Crest High School IB

Offered by

Strawberry Crest High School IB

About this shop

Strawberry Crest IB Merch

Pick-up location

Orders will be delivered to student.,

Sort by category

T-shirt item
T-shirt
$21

IB Tshirt

Strawberry Crest IB Heavy Blend Crewneck Sweatshirt item
Strawberry Crest IB Heavy Blend Crewneck Sweatshirt
$32

Crewneck Sweatshirt

Donation item
Donation
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item

Thank you for your contribution. These funds help to support IB Program at Strawberry Crest Highschool, including teacher grants, student celebrations and student scholarships.

0
Gold Supporting Membership - $50 item
Gold Supporting Membership - $50
$50

Gold members receive an IBPP membership and an IB Magnet. Thank you for your partnership!

0
Platinum Supporting Membership - $100 item
Platinum Supporting Membership - $100
$100

Platinum members receive an IBPP membership, an IB Magnet, a Chargers magnet, and an IB recyclable tote. Thank you for your partnership!

0
Standard Membership-$25 item
Standard Membership-$25
$25

Thank you for your support of SCHS IB Parent Partnership!

0
Magnets item
Magnets
$6

Round SCHS IB car magnets and oval Charger car magnets available for sale. Orders will be delivered to your student's homeroom. Thank you for your support!

0
Senior Banners item
Senior Banners
$50

Senior banners are available for ALL SCHS seniors and are custom personalized order items. These will hang in the cafeteria until May, and then will be given to your Senior so you can proudly display it at home. Please provide your online payment confirmation number on the physical order form with custom specifications and return to Mrs. Ferrario or Mrs. Mattison.

0
Bourbon & Bowties Jewelry item
Bourbon & Bowties Jewelry
$24

Boutique jewelry retailer offering handcrafted and fashionable earrings and bracelets. Dedicated to quality, style, and unique designs that complement every wardrobe

Bourbon & Bowties Jewelry item
Bourbon & Bowties Jewelry
$12

Boutique jewelry retailer offering handcrafted and fashionable earrings and bracelets. Dedicated to quality, style, and unique designs that complement every wardrobe

Bourbon & Bowties Jewelry item
Bourbon & Bowties Jewelry
$20

Boutique jewelry retailer offering handcrafted and fashionable earrings and bracelets. Dedicated to quality, style, and unique designs that complement every wardrobe

Bourbon & Bowties Jewelry item
Bourbon & Bowties Jewelry
$32

Boutique jewelry retailer offering handcrafted and fashionable earrings and bracelets. Dedicated to quality, style, and unique designs that complement every wardrobe

Add a donation for Strawberry Crest High School IB

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!