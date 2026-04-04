Strawberry Crest IB Merch

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IB Tshirt
Crewneck Sweatshirt
$
Thank you for your contribution. These funds help to support IB Program at Strawberry Crest Highschool, including teacher grants, student celebrations and student scholarships.
Gold members receive an IBPP membership and an IB Magnet. Thank you for your partnership!
Platinum members receive an IBPP membership, an IB Magnet, a Chargers magnet, and an IB recyclable tote. Thank you for your partnership!
Thank you for your support of SCHS IB Parent Partnership!
Round SCHS IB car magnets and oval Charger car magnets available for sale. Orders will be delivered to your student's homeroom. Thank you for your support!
Senior banners are available for ALL SCHS seniors and are custom personalized order items. These will hang in the cafeteria until May, and then will be given to your Senior so you can proudly display it at home. Please provide your online payment confirmation number on the physical order form with custom specifications and return to Mrs. Ferrario or Mrs. Mattison.
Boutique jewelry retailer offering handcrafted and fashionable earrings and bracelets. Dedicated to quality, style, and unique designs that complement every wardrobe
Boutique jewelry retailer offering handcrafted and fashionable earrings and bracelets. Dedicated to quality, style, and unique designs that complement every wardrobe
Boutique jewelry retailer offering handcrafted and fashionable earrings and bracelets. Dedicated to quality, style, and unique designs that complement every wardrobe
Boutique jewelry retailer offering handcrafted and fashionable earrings and bracelets. Dedicated to quality, style, and unique designs that complement every wardrobe
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!