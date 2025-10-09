Strayz Craze Animal Rescue's Silent Auction

Hosted by
It's time to unwind for a cause! This luxurious package from Saltville Grotto & Spa includes:
Float away your stress, boost your mind, and rejuvenate your mind and body- all while helping Strayz Craze Animal Rescue continue saving lives.
A brand new Woobles Beginner Crochet Kit featuring Emilio the Turtle and Pinya the Pineapple!
Everything you need is included to create these adorable crochet friends, perfect for beginners or anyone who loves a cozy creative project.
Why it's special:
Get your glam on!
Includes: A gel manicure with Tonia Ferreira and her work is FLAWLESS!
Retail Price: $40
Pamper yourself while supporting a pawsome cause!
Deluxe Picnic & Sports Cooler Set
Includes: Plates, cutlery, drinkware for two, elastic straps to keep everything nearly in place, insulated main compartment and bookbag straps for comfort and convenience.
Retail Value: $59
Enjoy the outdoors in style with this navy and ran insulated picnic set. Perfect for game days, concerns, tailgates or a cozy park picnic.
Treat yourself to a little self-care! Enjoy a professional wash, cut and style by Ashley Lewis, a Master Cosmetologist at The Cutting Edge Salon & Spa in Carrollton, GA.
Ashely's expertise and precision will leave you feeling refreshed, confident and ready to take on the world with your gorgeous new look!
Transform your pup's behavior with THREE personalized, in-home training sessions from the experts at K9 Coaches LLC!
Retail Value: $350
These private sessions are tailored to your dog's specific needs- whether you're working on basic obedience, leash manners, or behavior challenges. K9 Coaches provides positive, effective training to help dogs and their humans build stronger, happier relationships.
Includes: Ionic Foot Detox ($50 value)
60-Minute Float Session ($79) and 30-Minute Salt Cave Session ($20)
Retail Value: $149
Experience total relation with this Full Body Renewal package from Saltville Grotto & Spa. The perfect escape to restore your mind, body and balance.
Includes: 60-Minute Himalayan Salt Cave Session and bring the peaceful energy home with your own Himalayan Salt Lamp.
Retail Value: $75
Breathe deeply, relax fully, and let the healing properties of Himalayan salt renew your body and clear your mind for a peaceful escape.
