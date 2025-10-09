Strayz Craze Animal Rescue's Silent Auction

Breathe & Restore: 60-Minute Salt Cave & Himalayan Salt Lamp





Total Value = $40

Generously donated by Saltville Grotto & Spa





Step away from the noise and into tranquility, Enjoy a 60-minute Salt Cave Session at Saltville Grotto & Spa, where the healing atmosphere of Himalayan salt helps purify your airways, ease stress, and rejuvenate your body.





To continue your relaxation at home, you'll also receive a Himalayan Salt Lamp- a soothing addition to any space, known for its warm glow and calming energy.





Bid on this peaceful escape and treat yourself (or a loved one) to an experience that restores balance, breath, and serenity- all while supporting Strayz Craze Animal Rescue!







