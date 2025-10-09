Strayz Craze Animal Rescue's Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Breathe & Restore: 60-Minute Salt Cave & Himalayan Salt Lamp
Total Value = $40
Generously donated by Saltville Grotto & Spa
Step away from the noise and into tranquility, Enjoy a 60-minute Salt Cave Session at Saltville Grotto & Spa, where the healing atmosphere of Himalayan salt helps purify your airways, ease stress, and rejuvenate your body.
To continue your relaxation at home, you'll also receive a Himalayan Salt Lamp- a soothing addition to any space, known for its warm glow and calming energy.
Bid on this peaceful escape and treat yourself (or a loved one) to an experience that restores balance, breath, and serenity- all while supporting Strayz Craze Animal Rescue!
Total Value: $75
Includes: Insulated picnic backpack with plates, silverware, glasses, serving tray and pitcher.
Enjoy a touch of luxury wherever you go with this beautifully organized picnic backpack set. Designed for effortless outdoor dining. Wheter it's a romantic date at the park, a family outing, or a day at the baseball field, this set has everything you need to dine in style and comfort.
The insulated main compartment keeps food fresh and drinks cool, while the includes plates and utensils, and glasses ensure you're always ready for a spontaneous adventure.
Total Value: $50
Includes: "Emilio the Turtle" & "Pinya the Pineapple" beginner crochet kits.
Unwind and get creative with The Woobles Crochet Kits, perfect for beginners or anyone looking for a fun, relaxing new hobby. Each kit includes everything you need- yarn, tools, and easy-to-follow instructions to bring these adorable characters to life.
Bid to stitch up some smiles, and know that every loop and knot helps Strayz Craze continue saving lives, one paw (and stitch) at a time.
Total Value: $129
Includes: 90-Minute Float Session ($99) and 45-Minute Salt Cave Session ($30).
Let go of stress and embrace pure tranquility with this rejuvenating package from Saltville Grotto & Spa. Float effortlessly in a serene sensory-deprivation tank designed to calm your mind and restore balance, then continue your journey to peace in a healing Himalayan Salt Cave Session.
Total Value: $149
Includes: Ionic Foot Detox ($50), 60-Minute Float Session ($79), and 30-Minute Salt Cave Session (20).
Refresh your mind, body and spirit with this all-in-one wellness package from Saltville Grotto & Spa. Start with an Ionic Foot Detox to help draw out toxins and promote balance, then drift into deep relaxation with a 60-minute float session designed to calm both body and mind. Complete your renewal in the Himalayan Salt Cave, where pure salt air soothes the senses and supports overall wellbeing.
Total Value: $40
Treat yourself to perfectly polished nails with a gel manicure by Tonia at The Cutting Edge Salon & Spa!
Known for her precision, creativity, and long-lasting finishes, Tonia transforms every manicure into a mini luxury experience.
Whether you're going for a natural shine or a bold pop of color, this session is perfect way to relax, refresh, and leave feeling confident and glam.
Total Value: $40
Give your dog the gift of confidence, manners, and better behavior with three in-home training sessions from K9-Coaches LLC — a trusted, professional training company serving west Georgia.
Whether you’re working on leash manners, basic obedience, reactivity, or new puppy foundations, this package brings a pro trainer right to your home for customized one-on-one support.
📍 Valid in: Carroll, Paulding, Douglas, or Haralson Counties
📅 Expires: December 31, 2026
🐕 Can be used for puppies, adult dogs, or rescue dogs
🔁 Can be applied to new OR existing K9-Coaches training plans
💰 Retail Value: $225+ (average $75/session)
Bring instant holiday charm to your table with this adorable winter-themed stoneware set from Royal Seasons. Featuring cheerful snowmen, classic red and green accents, and hand-painted details, this coordinated collection is perfect for Christmas dinners, cookie exchanges, cocoa nights, or seasonal display.
Includes all 3 boxed sets (25 total pieces):
🍽 16-Piece Dinnerware Set
• 4 Dinner Plates
• 4 Salad Plates
• 4 Soup Bowls
• 4 Mugs
🍽 14-inch Serving Platter
Perfect for appetizers, holiday desserts, or a table centerpiece
🍽 5-Piece Tabletop Set
• Salt & Pepper Shakers
• Sugar Bowl w/ Lid
• Creamer Pitcher
• Spoon Rest
✨ Why you’ll love it:
✔️ Complete matching holiday stoneware set (rare to find all pieces together)
✔️ Heavy, durable, high-quality stoneware
✔️ Festive but classic design — not overly “cartoony”
✔️ Great for entertaining, gifting, or collectors
✔️ Like-new — only box wear from storage
💰 Estimated Value: $100+ (based on comparable sets online)
