Children's Museum of Montgomery

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Children's Museum of Montgomery

About the memberships

STREAM Heroes Partnership Payment Form

Community Artist
Free

Valid until April 25

Community Exhibitor (FREE)

For artists, educators, and organizations providing a hands-on, interactive experience for children.

What’s Included:

  • ✔ 6 ft table space
  • ✔ Opportunity to lead an interactive activity or demonstration
  • ✔ Exposure to hundreds of families
  • ✔ Inclusion in event layout/map
  • ✔ Volunteer support (as available
Vendor
$100

Valid until April 25

Vendor Booth ($100)

For small businesses, artists, and makers who would like to sell products and connect with families.

What’s Included:

  • ✔ 6 ft vendor table space
  • ✔ Ability to sell products
  • ✔ Direct engagement with event attendees
  • ✔ Inclusion in vendor listing
  • ✔ Basic event promotion
Business Vendor
$200

Valid until April 25

Business Vendor ($250)

For businesses seeking to promote their brand and engage directly with families.

What’s Included:

  • ✔ Premium booth placement
  • ✔ 6 ft table + priority location
  • ✔ Business recognition in event promotions
  • ✔ Social media mention (1 feature)
  • ✔ Opportunity to distribute promotional materials
  • ✔ Direct engagement with families
Sponsor Vendor
$500

Renews yearly on: April 25

Sponsor Vendor ($500)

For organizations that want maximum visibility + booth presence.

What’s Included:

  • ✔ Premium booth placement (high-traffic area)
  • ✔ Sponsor recognition on event signage
  • ✔ Logo placement on promotional materials (space permitting)
  • ✔ Social media recognition (multiple mentions)
  • ✔ Opportunity to sponsor a station/activity
  • ✔ Direct engagement with families + brand visibility
PLAY Sponsor (Adopt A Station)
$850

Valid until April 25

Sponsor a hands-on exhibit at the festival featuring interactive STREAM activities Logo displayed at the sponsored exhibit Recognition on event website and social media Booth space near the exhibit area

Supporting Sponsor
$1,000

Valid until April 25

Name recognition on event website

Event booth space

Social media shout-out

Community Hero
$2,500

Valid until April 27, 2027

Logo placement on event website and select signage Booth space at the event Recognition in select media promotions

Innovation Hero
$5,000

Valid until April 27, 2027

Logo placement on event signage, website, and select marketing materials Recognition in press releases and media coverage Premium booth space

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