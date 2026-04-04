STREAM Heroes Partnership Payment Form

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until April 25
For artists, educators, and organizations providing a hands-on, interactive experience for children.
What’s Included:
Valid until April 25
For small businesses, artists, and makers who would like to sell products and connect with families.
What’s Included:
Valid until April 25
For businesses seeking to promote their brand and engage directly with families.
What’s Included:
Renews yearly on: April 25
For organizations that want maximum visibility + booth presence.
What’s Included:
Valid until April 25
Sponsor a hands-on exhibit at the festival featuring interactive STREAM activities Logo displayed at the sponsored exhibit Recognition on event website and social media Booth space near the exhibit area
Valid until April 25
Name recognition on event website
Event booth space
Social media shout-out
Valid until April 27, 2027
Logo placement on event website and select signage Booth space at the event Recognition in select media promotions
Valid until April 27, 2027
Logo placement on event signage, website, and select marketing materials Recognition in press releases and media coverage Premium booth space
$
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