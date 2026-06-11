Stream Teams United National Rivers Month Raffle 2026

Receive one ticket to win! Our top prize is a weekend trip for two for the Paddle MO 2026 two-day educational journey from Boonville to Jefferson City, Sept. 19-20. Join the Paddle MO team to explore 51 miles of the Missouri River. Includes two nights camping and 10 meals over two days (5 meals per person), with complete support logistics provided. Do not need to be present to win the Paddle MO trip. More prizes will be available in-person at the June 25th Al-Pint Night, for people to choose in-person.